Ten Movies About Slavery You Must See

Katie Coty is coming and for those who want to cuddle on the couch this weekend side note Picked ten good movies about slavery. Here are viewing tips from our editors Typhoon Balsik and Ivout Klei.

1. lady king

lady king (2022) is a romantic action drama about the Black Amazons of the West African kingdom of Dahomey. In the early nineteenth century they went to war against white slave traders and the Oyo Kingdom, which had allied with the slave traders. One of the new warriors is Navi, an adopted girl who was presented to the king by her father after she refused to marry an older man. The girl develops a special bond with Naniska, the leader of the women warriors. Historically the film doesn’t make much sense, but as a story it’s great.

2. Libra: Rebellion

the film Libra: The Revolt (2013) A historical drama about the true slave rebellion that took place in Curaçao in 1795. The rebellion against the white Dutch planters failed. Tula and a few other rebel leaders are brutally executed, but you don’t see that on the silver screen. The film is directed by Dutch director Jeroen Leenders, who was born in Curaçao, but the cast all speak English. Two famous Hollywood actors also participate: Jeroen Crabbe (Soldat van Oranje, The Fugitive, The Living Daylights) and Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon, Operation Dumbo Drop, Jumanji: The Next Level,

3. 12 years a Slave

12 years a Slave (2013) based on the book twelve years a Slave From 1853 by Solomon Northup, an African-American man who lived freely in the northern United States. She was kidnapped and sold to Southern slave owners. It took twelve years before he was released and returned to his family. The film is directed by black director John Ridley and won three Academy Awards. Solomon Northup is played by Chiwetel Ejiofor (amistad, truly love, peace, Other famous actors of this movie are Michael Fassbender (X)Men’s First Class), Benedict Cumberbatch (sherlock, doctor strange) and Alfred Woodard (star trek first contact luke cage,

4. amistad

amistad (1997) by Steven Spielberg about the true story of the Spanish slave ship La Amistad. In 1839, enslaved people captured the ship and forced the captain of the ship to turn back and sail to Africa. However, he misleads them and they reach the United States, where they are arrested by the Coast Guard. A lawsuit ensues. President Martin Van Buren wanted to extradite African slaves to Spain, but was blocked by attorney Roger Sherman Baldwin and former President John Quincy Adams. Djimon Hounsou in the filmGladiator, Blood Diamond, Guardians of the Galaxy), Anthony Hopkins ( The Silence of the Lambs, The Mask of Zorro, Thor) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (really love peace 12 years a slave,

5. free state of jones

free state of jones (2016) is set during the American Civil War (1861–1865). Newton Knight (Matthew McConaughey) and his rebels – black and white – rebel against the Confederate States of America, which were pro-slavery. Newton Knight flees from the Confederate army and hides in the swamp, where runaway slaves are also hiding. After the fall of Vicksburg, more Confederate soldiers decided to flee and take up arms against the Confederacy. However, after the war, which was won by the Union, racism continued. Black children are forced to work ‘as apprentices’ to white masters, black men are beaten to death, and marriage between black and white is forbidden.

6. how expensive sugar has become

how expensive sugar has become (2013) is a film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Surinamese historian and author Cynthia MacLeod. The main character is the black girl Mini-Mini, the personal domestic slave of the selfish and unstable Sarith, who is searching in vain for the ideal man. Mini-Mini thinks Sarith is a good man on the inside, however Sarith tries to seduce his sister’s new husband, forces a black slave man into sex, and beats an older black woman to death. as Sarith criticized her nymphomaniac behaviour. Meanwhile, Mini-Mini has found love. The film is set against the backdrop of 18th-century Suriname, where enslaved people work on sugar plantations, are abused, and families break up. Runaway slaves flee to the woods, where they can become free as maroons.

7. Django Unchained

Django Unchained (2012) is a film by Quentin Tarantino about American slavery. The protagonist (Jamie Foxx) is a black cowboy protagonist. Along with a German bounty hunter (Christopher Waltz), he plots against a Southern slave owner (Leonardo DiCaprio) to rescue his captive wife on a plantation. The film was heavily criticized for its violence and frequent use of the N-word. Tarantino’s defense was that the film is a reflection of reality and that the N-word was frequently used at the time.

8.Lincoln

Abraham Lincoln is the sixteenth US President Lincoln (2012) played by Daniel Day-Lewis. The story takes place in the days when he was embroiled in the American Civil War over the abolition of slavery in the South. The historical drama shows how much effort Lincoln (who was also a slave owner) put into creating the laws that eventually freed the slaves. There is a lot of opposition to this even within Lincoln’s party. Real-life debates in the US Parliament provide a surprising insight into how much emotion and hatred was involved in the eventual abolition of slavery.

9. Gone with the Wind

pre war classic gone With the Wind (1939) may seem out of date in some ways (the acting, the intermission, the scenery, the white gaze), but it still remains an important historical document with topical value. There’s a continuum from distressed sentiment in the American South following Civil War defeat and the abolition of slavery to anti-Trump voters rekindled by the Black Lives Matter movement. The film revolves entirely around the feelings and love lives of privileged white people who are being badly affected by the civil war. The film focuses on what has been “lost” in the South. While the emancipation effort of the black civilian population is out of the picture, black people appear primarily as submissive domestic slaves who are slapped with the slightest offense.

10. Glory

the film splendor (1989) focuses on the first African-American regiment of the United States Armed Forces, which until then had been underrepresented in American historiography. 54scheduled tribe The Massachusetts infantry (the black regiment) are still led by the white American Robert Gould Shaw (Matthew Broderick). Among other things, he has authority over the runaway slave Tripp (Denzel Washington), whom he flogs for subversive behavior. Washington received an Oscar for his role.