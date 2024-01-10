Ten questions you should ask yourself to know if you need help

Self-esteem is how we value and understand ourselves, which can be difficult to change. It affects how we interact with others and how we cope with life’s challenges and difficulties. That is, our opinions, beliefs, and our belief in ourselves are important in determining whether our self-esteem will be good or bad.

Take self respect Optimal is synonymous with:

-Like and value yourself as a person

– Make decisions and insist on yourself

– Recognize your strengths

– Feeling able to try new or difficult things

– you show yourself compassion

– You overcome mistakes without blaming yourself unfairly

– Take the time you need

– You believe that you matter and that you are good enough

– You feel you deserve happiness

Do you recognize any or all of them? Help from a psychology expert would be very helpful, but in the meantime you can find out what level of confidence you are at.

Beatriz Gil, psychologist, expert in leadership, and CEO of Psych Cambio, proposes to take the following test of 10 questions (adapted from the Rosenberg scale) that will help you reflect on your self-esteem, also known as an assessment of personal worth. Will be understood. and self-esteem, and identifying areas of strength and opportunities for improvement.

test instructions

Answer the following 10 questions honestly. Rate each statement on a scale from 0 to 4, where:

1 = strongly disagree

2 = disagree

3 = agree

4 = strongly agree

Test Question:

1. I believe that I am a worthy person, at least as equal as others.

2. I think I have many good qualities.

3. In general, I am satisfied with myself.

4. I am capable of doing the same things as most people.

5. I feel like I have nothing to be proud of.

6. I have a positive attitude towards myself.

7. In general, I feel that I am a failure.

8. I would like to value myself more.

9. I feel worthless sometimes.

10.Sometimes I feel like I’m not good at anything.

How to calculate your score:

Add points for all answers. Scores can range from 0 to 30. A higher score indicates higher self-esteem.

Result Analysis:

, 0-13. low self-esteem, It is important to consider working on your self-esteem with a professional.

, 14-26. moderate self-esteem, There are opportunities to strengthen your self-image and confidence. There is room for personal growth and development.

, 27-40: High self-esteem, Keep strengthening this precious strength.

This test is a tool to start reflecting on your self-esteem. If results indicate areas for improvement, consider seeking professional help. Remember, the path to healthy self-esteem is an ongoing and enriching process.

Ten Tips to Improve Self-Esteem

Psychologist Beatriz Gil offers ten aspects to take into account to feel better:

1. enlightenment, «Dedicate time regularly to getting to know yourself. Consider your values, dreams and aspirations. Keep a journal to record your thoughts, feelings, and behaviors,” she says.

2. daily positive affirmations, Start each day with affirmations that reinforce your value and abilities. For example: “You are capable and worthy of good things.”

3. Achievable objectives. Set realistic goals and celebrate achievements, no matter how small. It promotes a sense of validation and personal efficacy.

4. Make a list of your successes and the qualities that helped you achieve them, Psychologists say that recognizing your strengths can significantly improve your self-image.

5. Practice self-compassion, Treat yourself with kindness and understanding. Learn to be your own best friend, especially in difficult times.

6. Develop positive relationships, “Seek out and maintain relationships with people who appreciate you and make you feel valued. Good social support is important for self-esteem,” he explains.

7. Continuous personal development, Invest in your personal development. Learn new skills or improve existing skills, this will increase your confidence and self-esteem.

8. Personal care and physical health, Maintain a regular routine of exercise, self-care activities, and a healthy, balanced diet. Physical health has a positive impact on your perception of yourself.

9. Mindfulness and relaxation techniques, Experts recommend practicing mindfulness and relaxation techniques to manage stress and focus on the present, which can help improve your perception of yourself.

10. Seek professional help, If you feel that your self-esteem prevents you from living fully, do not hesitate to seek help from a psychology professional.

“Each of these tips is a concrete action, a step you can take every day to build and nurture your self-esteem. From practicing positive affirmations to seeking professional help when needed, these steps are designed to be integrated into your daily life, providing a path to emotional and mental well-being, the psychologist says.

Remember that self-esteem is an ongoing journey. This is not the final destination, but a development and learning process Throughout life. Every reflection and action toward improving your self-esteem is an act of self-love and an investment in your future well-being.