Ten students freed from blocked lift at Brussels Metro station (Brussels)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Brussels fire brigade had to free a dozen students from a blocked lift at Vandervelde metro station. For this the RISC team (Rescue in Safe Conditions) of the fire brigade had to be deployed. Fire Service spokesman Walter Derrieu has given this information.

“It concerned ten students, all of whom had hearing and speech impairments,” says a fire service spokesman.

“The technician from the elevator company was unable to bring the installation back into operation within a reasonable amount of time, so the fire service was called. The lift doors opened on the wall in the lift shaft, so we deployed our RISC team, which specializes in mountaineering rescue techniques. is expert.

One of the team members was lowered down to open the elevator doors, hoisting the children one by one into a harness to be hoisted to the roof of the elevator. From there went to the ground floor with the help of a ladder.

“The intervention took place in a calm manner and the children were not left with a scratch,” continues Derieuw. “The students were impressed by the resources deployed, but they behaved courageously and they strictly obeyed the orders given by the signals. The origin of the technical incident needs to be determined.”