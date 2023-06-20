Ten summer songs from 15 years of Dear Singers to celebrate the longest day – Dear Singers

On the longest day of the year, we’ve enlisted some of the best summer songs from 15 of the year’s best singers especially for you. So sit back and enjoy!

1. Emma Heisters and Rolf Sanchez – Dad Olvidarte

Hit of the Summer 2020: Pa Olvidarte sung by Emma Heisters and Rolf Sanchez.

2. Tommy Christian – A Sama De

Even with this temperature, we get goosebumps when we see Kenny B’s reaction when he learns that Tommy Christian is going to sing ‘Ae Sama De’ for him. what a party!

3. Jan Smit & Lang Frans – Take Me To Ibiza

There was a time on Best Singers when Jan Smit would occasionally jump on stage. Like in 2015 together with Lang Frans they sing ‘Take Me to Ibiza’ by Jan Ann & Annie!

4. Moon – Beer Barrel Polka

Cassie Mann singing the Beer Barrel Polka for Denny Kristian. Summer is over!

5. Julia Zahra – Summer of ’69

Julia Zahra Sings About the Summer of 1969 in 2015, originally by Bryan Adams.

6. Charlie Luske – It Was Summer

In 2013, Charlie Luske sang Rob De Nij’s beautiful ‘It’s Become Summer’. And then summer came…

7. Belle Perez – Here Comes the Sun

We are just as happy as Belle Perez that the sun is back! Loosen Your Hips And Dance!

8. Jeroen van der Boom – Soaking in a bubble bath

The best place to be when it’s so hot? Together in a bubble bath. Jeroen van der Boom knows what to do with this knitter from Frans Bauer.

9. Wolf and Tabitha – Senorita

Hit of summer 2019: Senorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, but in 2020 sung by Wolf and Tabitha in a warm jacket.

10. Syb van der Ploeg – Hotel California

If listening to ‘Hotel California’ by Sibyn van der Ploeg doesn’t give you that summer feeling, we don’t know what will!