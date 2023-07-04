Ten things we’ll never forget about Rock Werchter 2023

Rock Werchter Museum in 2023. © Ben Houdijk

After four crowded festival days, memories also collide in our mind. But we will definitely remember these ten things of Rock Werchter 2023,

1. Headliner

At a big festival like Rock Werchter, it is of course important that the main act can send all 88,000 attendees to the tent or home in a good spirit. It worked well in this version. Thursday was a bit more difficult for Mumford & Sons, with tough competition in the tents of Royxcope and a legendary Iggy Pop. Strome missed, but the Englishman was also able to survive on his hits. The Red Hot Chili Peppers put doubters to rest in the headlines again and again with a stellar show on Friday, proving they can last a long time. Muse, combined with their huge regular output and a very innocuous ending, made for a unique and memorable show. At last, Alex Turner, the eccentric frontman of Arctic Monkeys, once again took the field on Sunday evening to sing.

2. Barn Baby Barn

The topic of conversation and news in this edition was the Renovated Barn. The huge pop-up arena with a capacity of up to 22,000, multiple levels of standing stands and even its own toilets made an impact. In a deep dark closed shed with a large video screen, you can easily imagine yourself in the Ziggo Dome or the Sportpaleis. Smashing performances with Iggy Pop and the Editors, dancing with Charlotte De Witte and Fred Again…, but dreaming with Sigur Rós and Ben Howard: The Barn got the best out of every show.

Nevertheless, the new capacity was not able to cope with the number of people who sometimes wanted to stay there. Many shows with large crowds had to rely on additional screens outside. Complaints poured in and the organization made some minor adjustments. But in the end, the festival can’t be blamed: Red Crosses are unfortunately inevitable. Meanwhile, festival boss Hermann Schuermans has also given clarification. And he teases an even bigger barn for 2024!

Photo: Ben Houdijk for Rock Werchter

3. Bond of friendship

Two of the best shows of the weekend came from bands who have a special relationship with Rock Werchter. The Editors and Queens of the Stone Age played here for the seventh and eighth times, and both had memorable moments on previous visits. For example, think of Rock Werchter’s 2010 version of ‘No Sound But the Wind’, with which the editors found great success, and QOTSA frontman Josh Homme’s hilarious meeting with Spiderman in 2018 . And sure enough: both moments came back to Rock Werchter. 2023!

On Friday evening the barn was completely demolished by the editors with a spectacular set where people could dance for over an hour. it was partly because of that new record EBM Received. Seal and Adamski’s cover of ‘Killer’ also did well, but on the closing track ‘Papillon’ the room really went nuts and over twenty thousand people jumped. Queens of the Stone Age and Rock Werchter in the audience celebrated mutual love on the main stage at sunset on Sunday. After five years, the reunion feels like a warm bath. Homme is becoming more and more loose over the course of the show and his familiar humor as well. After a moment of wonderful collective coolness in ‘Make It Wit Chu’ everything finally breaks down again on the closing track ‘A Song for the Dead’.

4. Happy Volunteer

Rock Werchter is run largely by volunteers, who man the bar and first aid and make sure everything stays as it is on and around the site, at the campsites and on the route of the shuttle buses in bright sunshine or drizzling rain Let’s go as it should. Without these people, a festival ticket would cost many times more, and this year it was again heartwarming to see them perform their monotonous tasks, even away from the festival, in exchange for a cup of soup and a cup of tea. They do it with so much dedication. Chocolate Sandwich. All big thanks!

5. Toolless Sunday

The special thing about this edition was that on Sunday there were many programs without musical instruments on the stage. Billy Nomets (an English term for no friends) stood all alone on a slope and a tape was playing playing instrumental versions of his songs. Nice songs, nice sounds, nice moves, but for a rock act to be said to be at least a little weird. Additionally, Lil Nas X did not feature any instruments on the main stage on Sunday. This was somewhat offset by the shows, but the fact that he rarely sang live was a bit much for us. Rosalia did so a little later, and her unaccompanied performance was so impressive that she gave one of the weekend’s concerts. So it’s possible, a show like this without a band, but it has to be really, really cool.

6. It can be done faster

This year Rock Werchter coincided with hip-hop festival Rolling Loud in Rotterdam, but the line-ups hardly overlapped. Local rap acts like Zwangere Guy, Blackwave. and The Opposites consisted only of Lil Nas X and JID – the latter being the only one to also appear on Rolling Loud. With that said, the festival had two very relevant acts, and JID’s concert at Club C didn’t disappoint – he was clearly pleased with the audience reaction. We understand that Werchter didn’t invite the ever-dangerously spirited rapper Travis Scott, but Kendrick Lamar and Denzel Curry should have been there anyway.

7. Rock Around the Clock

We’re totally in favor of a huge variety of popular styles on ‘Rock’ Werchter, but it also felt refreshing to see an old-fashioned guitar band at work all day on Friday. Spoon in the Barn was excellent early in the day (except there was no red cross, where have you been?), and Squid added a solid post-punk scoop later. With The Black Keys, Pup, Editors and Red Hot Chili Peppers on the program, it seemed like a time when Werchter Rock was still in print. We certainly don’t want to go back to guitar only, but it’s nice to have a day once in a while.

The Moshpit at Machine Gun Kelly at Rock Werchter 2023 © Tim Werniman

8. Blood, Sweat & Tears

Luckily it wasn’t too hot this weekend, and the tents in Werchter have cooled down quite effectively, but we still saw a lot of the cast sweating it out. Even eternal teen Machine Gun Kelly, who candidly admitted he got out of bed on the wrong foot (“I woke up this morning and I thought: well, strange day“), went out of his way to make something out of it, even after cutting his fingers off his wine glass. Tears welled up again with Paolo Nutini – a young man who had climbed onto his friend’s shoulders during a song that clearly meant a lot to him, crying so emotionally that the camera’s direction showed him on the big screen. But decided not to bring. But Nutini had seen through it and did his best to offer some consolation from the stage.

9. Simple Beats

Electronically, Werchter wasn’t the sharpest knife of the year, with the exception of the irresistible Fever Ray, which released ‘What Else Is There?’ Played live on Fridays and Thursdays with canned vocals in the Trentmoller remix. Van Royxop forces the entire Club C to dance. That’s not to mention the easy thumping and relentlessly repetitive hits coming our way from the party tents of North West Walls and The Hive. People dance to it, it’s a funny thing, but could it maybe be a little more ambitious? And did you know that that flat remix of ‘The Edge Of Love’, which is now two years old, should actually be on every DJ set all weekend long? We actually heard it several times after a well-attended appearance at the Barn by one of the associate producers.

Gabriels Jacob Lusk at Rock Werchter 2023 © Tim Werniman

10. Love Is in the Air

88,000 visitors on a single large grassy field, all of whom are becoming more and more tired, dirty and satiated in countries without festival culture, which could end very badly. There are probably a few skirmishes here and there in the field, but in our experience Werchter was once again a hot bath this year, with almost everyone determined to be tolerant and helpful and pats on the back and silly jokes exchanged from their hearts. -to be provided. Material. People who didn’t know each other by her hair. The ideal potion for anyone who sometimes worries about the nature of the human animal and where our society is headed. Many of the cast were also very pleased with the warm audience reception this weekend and Gabriel’s brilliant singer Jacob Lusk introduced us to an improvised way. sunday services To tell at least five people that we love them. Hereby, dear Werchtergangers: We look forward to meeting you!

What did you think of Rock Werchter 2023? Leave your opinion for the Rock Werchter 2023 Festival Report! Festilex asks visitors to dozens of festivals across Europe their opinion on six fixed categories of festival experience and an overall score. In September, the festivals with the best scores win the Festilix Festival Awards, which are public awards for festivals. come through peripheral program 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Festival Grounds 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 eat Drink 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 value quality 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 To vote

