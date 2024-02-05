Ten wellness trends for 2024

Dinner Consulted the opinions of many professionals in the country and reviewed various reports from companies specializing in predicting consumer behavior, to know the issues that will mark the wellness agenda in this new year.

We have selected the following ten trends so that, as you enter 2024, you can project your most important purpose: yourself.

1. Rebuilding Links

Photo Vexstock/Freepik

For Doctor Santiago Rojas, director and presenter of the radio program Sanamente, one of the strongest trends to be observed in terms of well-being during 2024 will be the resumption of relationships, because, according to the expert, these are the ones that, give it meaning. To life.

“During the pandemic there have been many separations, emotional and relational crises, as well as painful reunions in the sense of people who did not know each other, which is stabilizing to the extent that the processes are repairing cyclical time; These new relationships are then recovered and reformed – or certainly severed – but stability now arises. This is a tendency that arises naturally due to the periodicity of relationships,” says the doctor.

In the opinion of the English market intelligence agency Mintel, the “renaissance of relationships” is one of the five global consumer trends for 2024. “Consumers who seek solace in screens at the expense of meaningful relationships in real life will seek out that.” New forms of intimacy for the sake of their physical and mental health,” they report from the English agency.

2. Exposure to cold

photo freepik

Have you seen artists like Lady Gaga, Madonna or Harry Styles immersed in a tub filled with ice? Ice bathing is a technique that comes from high-performance athletes, who have used it for years to restore the body after tough training sessions.

For doctor and nutritionist Sara Mesa, cold exposure will be one of the trends that will dominate the world of wellness this year. “It has been proven that exposure to cold for eleven minutes a week does no harm to a person, causing many changes in the body: it improves dopamine, activates the immune system and many other things. Stimulates,” he says.

Although the physical benefits of ice baths have been widely studied – recovery of muscles, tendons and bones, reduction of fatigue and pain relief, among others – mental health benefits are also now attributed to these baths, such as relief from anxiety, depression or Reduces stress levels and also improves mood. However, ice baths may have some contraindications, so it is best to get them verified with your doctor.

3. Prioritize sleep

Photo Bruce Mars/Unsplash

Let Nothing Keep You Up (Maria Ángeles Bonamati), How to Sleep (Rafael Pelayo), The Science of Good Sleep (Javier Alberes) or Hello Sleep: The Science and Art of Overcoming Insomnia Without Drugs (Jade Wu) were some of the titles 2023 In was published about one of the trends that has gained more strength since the pandemic and that will be the protagonist in 2024: good sleep.

As people become increasingly aware of the benefits of quality sleep — and the serious consequences that not getting good sleep can have on the brain and body — this year, sleep hygiene, monitoring apps, and even smart beds or Topics like mattresses will also be in discussion. Day.

In fact, it is a major factor in the tourism sector: Booking’s report on travel trends for 2024 draws attention to travelers’ growing preference for comfort. On the portal they say, “For example, the new era of sleep tourism in Colombia welcomes cutting-edge technologies to serve the 61% of the travel community who want to focus on sleeping without interruptions.”

4. Regenerative medicine for skin

photo freepik

Allure, one of the world’s largest beauty publications, is topping its list of this year’s beauty trends with regenerative medicine for the care of the human body’s largest organ: the skin.

“This year, skin care won’t just be about addressing the signs of ageing; This will cause the cells to try to behave younger,” doctor and plastic surgeon Steven Cohen tells Allure.

To make skin not only look younger but stay younger, experts predict that innovations in products and treatments will revolve around stem cells, plasma injections – which stimulate collagen production, reducing the appearance of wrinkles, pores and hyperpigmentation. -, nanofat injections – the body’s own fat from cells that reduce the appearance of wrinkles – and even sirtuins, also known as “longevity proteins.”

5. Strength training for longevity

Photo Alina Dremel/Pexels

Dust off the dumbbells and lose your fear of weights, because according to experts, strength training will be more fashionable than ever.

According to the MindBody 2024 Wellness Prediction Report, more than 60% of consumers incorporate strength training into their weekly routine and nearly 30% say they exercise to live longer and healthier.

While in previous years the aesthetic benefits of strength training were emphasized, in 2024 the focus will be on recognizing its direct impact on improving quality of life over time.

Known benefits of strength training include improving mobility, flexibility and cognitive function, preventing bone density loss, as well as reducing heart disease and diabetes.

When putting strength training on its list of trends for 2024, The Fitness Group said, “Strength training, which can help with everything from preventing bone density loss to improving cardiovascular health and even mental health.” The thing helps, there’s an undeniably holistic element to it.”

6. The return of the facial cleanser

photo freepik

Rosalina Villanueva, trend expert WGSNpredicts that this year the spotlight will turn to an old acquaintance: facial cleanser.

“Over several seasons we have seen serums become a popular skin care product. However, 2024 is defined by the renaissance of facial cleansers, as this product is often overlooked in care and wellness routines; Fortunately, consumers are rethinking this essential step as a priority in their beauty regimens,” says Villanueva.

Experts assure that the need for cleansers that focus on skin health has recently increased among people and inclusive formulations can address many of the concerns for these consumers.

7. Fight-Virtually-Tense

Photo Coolshooters/Pexels

Pinterest Predicts is a report in which the famous platform analyzes the searches made by its more than 480 million monthly active users in the world, in order to predict what the trends will be starting each year. This time, the Pin and Board platform predicts that users will wear gloves.

“In this 2024, the best way to relieve stress would be to throw a punch. Gen Z and Millennials will spend their time practicing combat sports like karate, kickboxing and jiu jitsu, the report said.

According to the platform, a significant increase in search terms such as “kickboxing aesthetics (265%), “mixed martial arts training” (200%) or “karate kumite” (190%) suggests that in 2024 people will choose this type of Cardiovascular exercises, which when practiced correctly, can help reduce stress, tone muscles, and improve balance and heart health.

8. Prevention and cosmetics at once

Photo Brooke Lark/Unsplash

After the pandemic, the need for a healthy life has become urgent; Therefore, functional foods are on the rise, which besides being tasty and quick to prepare, also offer specific health benefits.

Innova Market Insights, an international consulting company specializing in food, has included “prioritizing prevention” as one of its main trends for this year. According to this agency, more than a third of consumers believe that weight management and a balanced diet are the most important steps for healthy aging, which is why there is an increasing emphasis on the direct health benefits of food products.

Additionally, nutrition will also be important to look good this year. Nutricosmetics is a trend that seeks to improve the health and appearance of the skin from the inside out through the consumption of specific nutrients such as collagen, antioxidants and essential fatty acids.

9. Technology for training

Photo Block Fletcher/Unsplash

According to Dr. Henry León, associate professor and head of the department of morphophysiology at the University of La Sabana, one of the most important trends for 2024 is the inclusion of technology in the service of training, fitness, physical exercise and health.

“Probably the most influential thing, which started making a lot of noise last year, but which will definitely be a big trend in 2024, has to do with wearables, that is, with the development of devices. The watches are going to generate greater amounts of biological signals, which will allow us to configure the training and make it more scientific,” says Lyon.

For professionals, this trend will extend far beyond watches. “In fact, many devices are going to be used extensively in the training field, because they are going to be much more affordable, and this also includes the use of smart clothing: there are going to be T-shirts with heart rate sensors built into them. There have been changes in temperature or respiratory rate, he predicts.

10. Focus on mental health

Photo Felipe Borges/Pexcel

According to the “Healthy Minds” survey conducted by the American Psychiatric Association last December, 28% of Americans want to focus on improving their mental health in 2024.

If you want to join this trend, you can practice any of the following activities reported by respondents: exercise more (67%), meditate (49%), focus on spirituality (40%) ), visit a doctor (35%). ), taking a break from social media (31%), journaling (26%), using a mental health app (21%), or seeing a psychiatrist (21%).

For her part, Dr. Claudia García Giraldo recommends facial yoga from Medellín for recognizing emotions, acceptance and self-love, as well as the practice of hobbies such as dancing, which, in addition to being an exercise, the person also enjoys . Disconnects and brings joy to life.

