Ten years after sexual assault and assault allegations: Kesha settles with music producer | celebrities

celebritiesAfter a legal battle of nearly ten years, Kesha, 36, known for hits like ‘Tik Tok’ and ‘Your Love Is My Drug’, has settled with her former producer Dr. Luke. Both the parties have announced this through social media. “The time has come for me to put this difficult matter behind me,” it said in a statement.

In 2014, the American singer sued the music producer – whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald – for assault and assault, among other things. She said that in 2005 she was sexually assaulted by Dr. Luke. After that, she said she was “emotionally abused over the years”. The producer denied everything and instead claimed that Kesha made up the story to get rid of her record deal. In return, he sued for defamation and breach of contract.

Settlement

Finally, on Thursday, both of them came to an agreement. The exact details of the agreement have not been disclosed. However, both shared a statement on Instagram. In it, Kesha believes that “only God knows what really happened that night.” “As I’ve always said, I don’t remember everything that happened. I look forward to ending this chapter of my life and starting a new one. I wish nothing but peace for all parties involved.” Do not want.

According to Gottwald, “Kesha knows she can’t retell what happened that night in 2005.” He keeps insisting that nothing happened. I have never drugged him or assaulted him and will never do so to anyone. For the sake of my family, I fought for nearly a decade to clear my name. The time has come for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha all the best,” said the music producer.



negative impact on career

The case negatively affected his career for nearly a decade. For example, Kesha didn’t perform for a long time because she was still under contract. Gottwald, who also collaborated with singers such as Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj, saw a decline in his work. Few artists wanted to collaborate with him.

