Ten Years After Sexual Harassment And Assault Allegations, Settlement Between Kesha And Producer | Show

Nearly ten years later, the legal battle between singer Kesha and her former producer Dr. Luke. An agreement has been reached between the two. He announced this through social media.

Singer known for hit songs like TIC Toc And your love is My Drug, In 2014, her former music producer Dr. Luke, among other things, for assault and assault. Kesha said in 2005 that she was sexually assaulted and “emotionally abused for years.” Doctor. Luke was able to commit “horrible abuse” to intimidate and threaten an “influential, talented, young female artist”. The singer may have been repeatedly drugged and may have developed an eating disorder as a result of the abuse.

Kesha wanted to get rid of her record deal with the man, but Dr. Luke denied everything and instead filed another lawsuit for defamation and breach of contract. According to him, Kesha must have made up the whole story to get rid of the contract.

Calmness

Now after 10 years there has been an agreement between the two. On that accord, both Kesha and Dr. Luke didn’t comment further, but they both shared a statement on social media. In it the singer states that “only God knows what really happened that night.” “Like I’ve always said, I can’t take back what happened. I am looking forward to ending this chapter of my life and starting a new one. I wish nothing but peace for all parties involved.” Read more below tweet



our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot display this social post, live blog or otherwise, because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to still show this content.

Doctor. Luke, in turn, commends Kesha for “re-admitting that she can’t recount what happened that night in 2005.” They are “absolutely sure” that nothing happened. I have never drugged him or assaulted him and will never do so to anyone. For the sake of my family, I fought for nearly a decade to clear my name. The time has come for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha all the best.

The settlement comes a month after the release of Kesha’s latest album – and last under Dr. Luke, Kemosabe Records. Album by singer gag order Inspired by his struggles over the years.

The case had a negative impact on the careers of both Kesha and Dr. Luke. For example, Kesha didn’t perform for a long time because she was still under contract. Doctor. Luke, who also worked with singers such as Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj, saw a decline in his work. Few artists wanted to collaborate with him.

Also listen to the AD Media podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or iTunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot display this social post, live blog or otherwise, because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to still show this content.

In the past year, several Dutch celebrities were accused of aggressive behavior (VIDEO):

Check out our shows and entertainment videos below: