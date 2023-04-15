Ten years of sustained support from Kingston to Isurus: “the shark” always on the conquest

Kingston FURY, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., celebrates 10 years of successful relationship with isurusthe largest and most solid esports team in Latin America.

For more than two decades, Kingston Technology has developed high-performance components designed to meet the highest performance demands of gaming PCs. With more than 12 years of experience, Isurus has achieved innumerable successes due to its perseverance, professionalism and vision of its founder, which has led the team to be recognized worldwide today.

“Kingston knows how important it is to offer gamers the best gaming experience and the importance of having a good computer to play, which is why they have been an enthusiastic and constant sponsor of equipment and we are very proud of the history of Isurus”, commented Holly Hubbard Miller, Senior Director of Marketing for Kingston Technology in Latin America. “Kingston FURY is the official provider of high-performance memory and storage for Isurus gaming PCs.”

isurus was born in Argentina in 2011, and quickly gained worldwide recognition as a result of its numerous triumphs, with its different formations and participation in the most impressive electronic sporting events.

“We are extremely grateful and proud of Kingston’s support for more than 10 years. They trusted us from the beginning of the project and today we establish ourselves as the longest-running alliance in history. At Isurus, we not only prioritize winning in all tournaments in those of us who participate, but also develop long-term alliances like the one we have with Kingston because we understand that it is the best possible way to work together in the highly demanding and changing gaming ecosystem.” Commented Facundo kALA’ Calabr, CEO and founder of Isurus.

After competing for more than 4 years in Argentina, in 2015 Isurus opened its first Gaming House in Santiago, Chile. The following year, in 2016, it became the first LATAM team to do a bootcamp in South Korea and achieved the first LOL championship, qualifying for the first international event.

In 2017, driven by achievements, he led him to recreate the CSGO team with which they later became multi-champions in more than 35 tournaments. In 2018, and again for the first time in the history of LATAM esports, isurus opens a new Gaming House in São Paulo, Brazil where he travels with a team made up of Argentines to compete side by side against the best in the region. That same year they traveled to China to compete in the WESG. In 2019, they launch the CS:GO Women’s team, becoming pioneers of the women’s scene and the LOL Academy with the aim of developing new talent. In parallel, the LOL first division team obtains the bichampionship of the first edition of ALL and participate in the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) in Vietnam, in worlds in Germany and the third bootcamp in South Korea. The CSGO team, ranks in the ESL Pro League Americas and the DreamHack Masters Dallas, being the first LATAM team to play a Tier 1 tournament of this caliber and hold a training bootcamp in California for more than 45 days.

In 2020 they will expand to Mexico and the United States, without a doubt a very important step to reach the north of the continent. In addition, that year they launch isurus LOL Femenino and inaugurate the Gaming House Mexico City and the Gaming House in Buenos Aires.

In 2021 they are champions of the American Super Cup in CS:GO and in 2022 they are absolute leaders with the three-time championship. ALL and the second participation in worlds from LOL, plus both RMR of the year in CS:GO. They joined the bootcamp in Germany, participated in the Fire League Finals in Barcelona, ​​played at the Camp Nou in CS:GO. As if that were not enough, they participated in the Elite Six at Rainbow Six and qualified for the World Cup Honor of Kings in South Korea.

Currently, Isurus has a team of 40 professional gamers and content creators in League of Legends, Honor of Kings and Team Fight Tactics; a 700m2 gaming house in Mexico City and is participating in the most important regional League of Legends (LLA) and Honor of Kings tournament and the Team Fight Tactics world qualifiers.

Isurus is the only multigaming organization that competes in the best regional and international leagues and achieves historical qualifications to the most important tournaments in the world that were played in Asia, North America and Europe.

Without a doubt, isurus It is a leading team in the world of esports in Latin America and its achievements have conquered the world. For Kingston, accompanying such a task from the beginning has been key in its commitment to support not only the teams, but also the gamers and enthusiasts of the PEC with products of the highest quality.

Have PCs prepared for the challenges you face isurusis something vital, that is why Kingston FURY It is the best option to boost gamers’ computers and take them to the next level, with a whole line designed for their needs.

