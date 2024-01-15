Tenacious D unveils cover of …Baby One More Time by Britney Spears

Tenacious D, the comedy rock duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, have released a full cover of Britney Spears’ iconic hit …Baby One More Time, accompanied by a star-studded music video. The cover gained attention after a snippet was shared on TikTok, leading to the release of the full version.

The duo’s reinterpretation of the ’90s pop classic will be featured in the end credits of Jack Black’s upcoming film, Kung Fu Panda 4. First announced on TikTok, the cover quickly went viral, leading to its official release.

The music video accompanying the cover features the cast of Kung Fu Panda 4, including Bryan Cranston, Ke Hui Kwan, Dustin Hoffman, and Awkwafina.

Additionally, Tenacious D will begin a European tour next month, followed by several dates in Oceania in July. Fans can view the full concert schedule and purchase tickets on the band’s website.

French-speaking concerts (with Crusade):

May 3 – Luxembourg, LX: Rockhall

May 15 – Paris, FR: Accor Arena

…Baby One More Time (from Kung Fu Panda 4) by Tenacious D: