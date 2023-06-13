Tennis again in Langenäkerlan at last: “no clubs, but everyone can hit a ball” (LoCristi)

The neighborhood’s square in Langenakkerlaan dates back to the turn of the century, a time when those rambling places could still be counted among Lochristi. It was already refreshed in 2015, and since the beginning of this week one of the long dilapidated tennis courts can once again be admired in its full glory and, above all, used Is. Anyone who wants to beat the stress of exams knows where to go.

Gert Hermann

Alderman of Sport Tom de Grauwe (Open VLD) says, “The loss of the tennis facilities at PTC Jafflare in Kapitenstraat caused some uproar and then we thought about refurbishing part of the site at Langenkaerlan.” “Locristi has a long tradition in tennis and it certainly does not intend to leave those enthusiasts to their fate, certainly not the youth. Municipal investment – ​​with the support of the Department of Sport – has therefore gained momentum.

Powstreet has beautiful tennis courts and will remain public and can be used by anyone: “There is no reservation system, everyone can go there”, according to the aldermen. “It took a little longer because of the wet spell, but last week the final details were finalised. It is not our intention to set up a club in the future, we will not be taking over that role. But young and old are welcome to hit the ball. (continue reading below photo)

About ten years ago, through CD&V opposition councilor Danny den Heert, the renovation of the grounds in Langenakerlan had already been discussed in the city council. This did not happen at the time, as the then Alderman Hervey Stevens had promised a full-fledged tennis court at the municipal sports complex at Bosdreef. The second field at Langenakkerlaan hasn’t been renovated, but you can still play basketball or mini-soccer on the tarmac.