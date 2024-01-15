Tension in Haiti: Armed groups attack the national prison of Port-au-Prince

Tension in Haiti: Armed groups attack the national prison in Port-au-Prince. (EFE/Sephroy Clarence)



armed groups took over Port-au-Prince National Penitentiary, Haiti’s largest prison, This Saturday night time, which led to the escape of many prisoners. Before the riot, there was firing for a long time between the police and the attackers around the jail.

,Bandits have taken over the national prison at Port-au-Prince and allowed a certain number of prisoners to escape.”The French Embassy in Haiti reported.

The prison holds hundreds of prisoners, including Colombian citizens accused of participating in the assassination of the Haitian president. jovenel moiseAs of July 2021, the gang leader is awaiting trial.

after capturing the prison National Palace May become the next target of armed groups committed to overthrowing the Prime Minister’s government Ariel Henry. The night passed without official communications, leading to attacks on public institutions.

The French Embassy in the Caribbean country reported that an undetermined number of prisoners managed to escape from prison. (Reuters/Ralph Teddy Errol)

There has been no official communication so far about what happened on this Saturday night, marked by gang attacks on several public institutions.

Various versions suggest that its purpose violent group Must gain strength before reaching Haiti multinational aid mission to the security that will lead kenya,

Kenya and Haiti signed nairobi A bilateral agreement was requested by the African country’s courts to allow the deployment of a contingent of 1,000 police officers of that nationality, within the multinational security assistance mission which will be led by Kenyans and for which United Nations gave its approval last October.

Four police officers lost their lives in a serial attack on Thursday in the capital. Shooting Which also included Haiti’s international airport. In addition, armed gangs took over two police stations, causing panic among the civilian population and forcing businesses and schools to close.

After capturing the prison, the National Palace could become the next target of armed groups determined to overthrow the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. (AP Photo/Odlin Joseph)

national police There are approximately 9,000 agents to provide security to more than 11 million people, according to the United Nations. The agents have been outmaneuvered by powerful gangs, who are estimated to control up to 80% of Port-au-Prince.

In the center of the capital, people are leaving areas where clashes are taking place, thus increasing the number of displaced people fleeing armed gangs and living in refugee camps.

hState University Hospital (HUEH), the capital’s only public hospital, stopped functioning due to bloody clashes between police forces and armed gangs.

“We cannot continue operations because of the clashes that have been going on around the hospital for three days,” he said. hospital director, doctor Jude Mills.

In the center of the capital, people are leaving areas where fighting is taking place, thus increasing the number of displaced people living in refugee camps. (EFE/Johnson Sabin)



Haiti has seen an increase in violence since the Prime Minister of the Bahamas. philip davisassured Thursday that his Haitian counterpart, Ariel Henry, has committed to holding elections no later than August 31, 2025.

Henry took over Prime Minister after the assassination of the President jovenel moise It has repeatedly postponed plans to hold further parliamentary and presidential elections in 2021, which have not been held in nearly a decade.

(With information from EFE and the Associated Press)