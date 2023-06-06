Tension will be eased on the streets around Union Stadium: “Cafes are overflowing and fans without tickets are climbing over fences” (Jupiler Pro League)

If Antwerp Racing does not win at Genk’s ground and Union wins at home against Club Brugge, it is finally the national champion in football. So tensions run high around Josef Marinstadion in Wurst.

Dimitri Berlanger

Even during games, the streets around the stadium are heavily crowded. “The cafes are full and fans without tickets try to climb over the fence to catch a glimpse of the match. Expectations are high,” says our man on site.

Behind the iconic East Grandstand is a steep hill leading down to the park. Police officers stand at the top and bottom of the mound to dissuade those who wish to watch some matches between the fences, or who may even climb over the fence.

The Tavern at Cafe Union is so full that people even try to watch the match on the big screen through the window.

Eric (65) came to Union today from La Roche-en-Ardenne, where he lives. “My two sons are huge Sangha fans. I am here today as a surprise and look forward to celebrating the championship title with them.”

