Tera-raids of Decidueye in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: how to beat, tricks and dates

One of the Pokemon The most beloved of the last generations Pokémon moves to Paldea, but only for a limited time. decidethe third evolution of one of the starters of Pokémon Sun and Moon, the Alola generation on Nintendo 3DS, comes to the 7-star Teraincursions of Switch Pokémon.

For now, this will be the only way to get Decidueye (and Rowlet if you use egg hatching), and only the most experienced Pokémon Scarlet and Purple players will be able to access it…

In this guide we explain the best strategies for defeat Decidueye in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, how to capture it, on what dates it will be and what conditions you have to meet to participate in 7 star teraids.

Decidueye 7 Star Raid Dates

This theraincursion takes place over two weekends. If you don’t get it the first weekend, you will have another second chance two weeks later to train your Pokémon and achieve it.

Take note of the dates and times of the Decidueye event, on schedule CET (Spanish peninsular time):

From Friday 16 of March at 01:00, to Monday 20 of January at 00:59

From Friday, February 24 at 01:00, to Monday, January 27 at 00:59 (CEST time, Spanish peninsular time)

You have two weekends in a row to get Decidueye, after which it may never be available again, and neither are Decidueye or Rowlet scheduled to return in the Treasure of Area Zero DLCs that come out later this year.

Tricks to defeat Decidueye

Decidueye became one of the favorite Pokémon of pokemaniacs in Sun and Moon thanks to its double type plant and ghost. Furthermore, the teratype of this Decidueye when it teracrystallizes will be flyingand Level 100 with maxed IVs and EVs.

For this Pokemon, you should look for your types or movements Electric: pokemon like Bellibolt or Magnezone.

With them he uses moves like Acid Bomb which reduces the target’s special defense; electric fieldwhich will increase the power of electric attacks such as Ray either Thunder which will do a lot of damage to Decidueye, while also being resistant against Flying and Grass attacks.

But the Pokémon that is being used the most to capture Decidueye is Miraidonwhich you will have for sure if you have completed Pokémon Purple, which with its Hadronic Motor ability will boost its special attack throughout the fight.

Once you defeat him, you will have a chance to capture him, and he will also carry the Powerful Brandwhich shows that he was captured during the special combat.

Conditions to participate in Teraincursiones of 7 stars

You cannot participate in these Tera-raid events just like that. They are raised for those players who have passed the postgame and the lathe of the Academy at the end of the game several times, to be able to fully train your Pokémon.

-You must be connected to the Internet: The game will not connect by itself unless you enter the pokeportal and connect by pressing L, select Mystery Gift and Receive news from the Poképortal.

You will automatically download the latest news from the Poképortal, and you will be able to find the Teraincursion somewhere on the mapyou will recognize it by being a black symbol, with the teratype symbol it has (in the case of Decidueye, flying),

-You must have passed the game and part of the postgame: Specifically, you must have watched the credits of the game and then completed the Grand Academy Fight Tournamentwhich requires winning a rematch with all eight gym leaders and then winning a four-fight tournament in a row at the Plateau City Academy.

-You must have passed at least 10 teraincursions of 4 or 5 stars so that you get the Teraincursions of 6 and 7 stars (which are the ones of the events).

EYE: This does not mean that you cannot participate if you have not passed the postgame. If a friend invites you to their teraincursions online, you can participate. Another thing is that you have Pokémon with a sufficient level to stand up to him, although they can always lane you to get your long-awaited Decidueye.

-You need to pay for Nintendo Switch Online to play teraids online: You will not need it to participate in them, but if you do not have the paid online, you will play with coaches controlled by the AI.

-Only one Teraincursion comes out per day for each player, although you can repeat it as many times as you want until you win. You can only capture one at a time. You can then help other players and get other rewards, such as EXP Candy and Teralites, but you can only capture it once.

