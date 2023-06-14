Terai Territories announces theater and dance program

Through kimvanderzon But June 14, 2023 – 11:27 am

Today announces the theater and dance program for the upcoming edition of the Festival.

Shows you can watch on Saturdays during the lowdown:

Theater Ostpool – The Banana Generation: vary. And yet Dutch. That’s what this performance based on the bestseller of the same name by Pete Woo is about. Hilarious cultural differences, hidden racism and clashing norms and values ​​with the stories of five East Asian Dutch actors.

Circumstances – Exit: Four acrobats walk in a setting of a seesaw wall and five doors. All for one or all against one. In short: arms, legs, head and body jumble in a breathtakingly exciting game of peek-a-boo and oohs and ahhs.

Ghetto Funk Collective – This one’s on: Amsterdam Ghetto Funk Collective is regarded the world over as a contemporary showcase for everything that shakes your hips: from James Brown to Fela Kuti. Check out their social connections before going crazy in this funkin’ glitzy show!

155 & Mass Theater & Dance – Control: The moving floor in ‘Control’ epitomizes the balance that 155’s b-boys are looking for. Do they opt for the thrill or the anonymity of algorithms? A stagecraft packed with music, film, wacky comedy and phenomenal breakdancing.

Abel van Gijlswijk – AABZ ’23 Tour: The Rebranding of Anarchism: Only Aabz (Hang Youth) can argue so fervently why we are all trapped in the capitalist system and why anarchy is the answer, in fiery monologues and music. Being brainwashed has rarely made more sense.

DOX and TonelMcKerij – The Hot Peaches: This extraordinary show follows the lives of timeless phenomenon Hot Peaches and the scenes at their New York club of the same name. Eight performers tell their story with smiles and tears through music, dance, recitation and, of course, exuberant drag fashion.

Sally Dance Company Maastricht – God is a DJ: A spectacle that extends the almost-religious feel of the club to theatre, without the pretentiousness. Rolling in awe in a whirling vortex of rhythm, dance, images and overall charm. Dancer and audience become one.

oxygen | Jennifer Romain – Illusion: Pure magic and optical illusion, this blacklight dance spectacle about universal teen problems, in which visuals and dance complement each other like you’ve never seen before.

Myrte Siebinga – Now for real: Myrte Siebinga switches smoothly between all kinds of perspectives within our existence. School teacher, bouncer, kid, doesn’t matter. An absurdist series of songs, characters and dances in which many people recognize themselves.

Magic Tom and Yuri – Down the Lol Hole: Welcome to ‘Down the Lol Hole’, a punk magic show by undergraduate magicians Magic Tom and Yuri. No sooner has one trick been killed, the next impossible mission presents itself. How, where and when does it end? good question…

Bollywood Dance Workshop by Pritima K Devashree: Dance like a Bollywood star? Get inspired by choreographer and Bharata Natyam expert Pritima K Devashree’s finely tuned techniques, descriptive hand gestures and graceful expressions during this storytelling dance workshop.

Lowlands will return to Biedinghuizen on 18, 19 and 20 August. The festival sold out very quickly after earlier announcements that Billie Eilish, Nothing But Thieves, Charlotte De Witte, Foles, Florence + The Machine, Underworld, Yungblud and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, among others, would perform. See the full Lowlands line-up in the festival overview.

