Tesla apologizes after bakery order in California is canceled news from mexico

United States- Small Bakery “The Giving Feet” In San Jose, Californiais in financial trouble after TeslaCompany operated by Elon Musksuddenly someone will cancel the order 16,000 US dollars for a monumental event black History Month, Owner, Vohangi Rasetarinerahad initially accepted an order of 2,000 Mini Cakes, which was doubled to 4,000 units at Tesla’s request before receiving the cancellation notice.

It was an unexpected shock. Raseterinera And his business had over $2,000 in unrecovered expenses, plus other catering jobs had to be shut down to fulfill orders. Tesla, The situation created a wave of solidarity in the local community, resulting in an increase in customers willing to support the bakery to offset the losses.

The owner expressed his disappointment, highlighting how these types of actions directly impact people’s lives and the importance of larger companies respecting small businesses. Despite working with other companies without any problems silicon Valley last, Raseterinera It is considering reevaluating how it does business with large corporations after this incident.

TeslaOn its own behalf, responsible for canceling the order “Poor communication” And expressed willingness to compensate for the inconvenience caused. Elon MuskTesla’s CEO personally intervened, promising to “make things right” with the bakery.