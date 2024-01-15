Tesla car captured in El Dandy market, San Pedro Sula

San Pedro Sula, Honduras. A man in Honduras recorded the bizarre moment a vehicle Tesla Travels through the streets of a famous market in San Pedro Sula, Cortés, the northern region of the national territory.

The video was shared on the social network TikTok and generated dozens of comments due to the price of the car and the location from which it was traveling (El Dandy market).

“When I see Tesla in Honduras and now they cross the dandy market, it is normal. We are already finding electronic cars,” explained Jose Rios, the user who shared the images.

Many users commented that Honduras is slowly modernizing in this area. Market dandy It is rarely the scene of events related to high-tech vehicles, hence, it created a surprise among all the attendees.

Additionally, Hondurans questioned the condition of the roads due to the visible amount of garbage.

“For a minute of silence.” Trash Which they throw on the road,” said one user.

Tesla is an American 100% electric vehicle company with a premium focus, directed by Elon Musk (co-founder of other companies such as PayPal or SpaceX). The company is named after Serbian physicist and electrical engineer Nikola Tesla. It is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, United States.

Tesla Inc. does not belong to any group, but is a large company originally dedicated to the automotive business, although it is increasingly developing technology for work or home environments.

Tesla was created in 2003, when the AC Propulsion Company decided to unite its two working groups for the joint development of electric vehicles. One of these teams included Elon Musk, who along with JB Straubel and Martin Eberhard founded Tesla Motors.