Tesla Cybertruck faces mockery on social media after getting stuck in snow

People at the scene said, “I’ll call Elon, he’ll get you out of this.” (Instagram: ramseyackad/@6sixmiked)

hope for the arrival of tesla cybertruck It has grown up since being announced as a rugged electric truck ready to tackle any type of terrain.

However, recently, reality seems to be contrary to the promises made by the brand, as several videos have circulated on social networks in which cybertruck Facing complications while traveling on snow-covered roads has sparked a wave of reactions and ridicule among internet users.

CEO of the company, Elon MuskEven said that it would be an excellent vehicle for extreme situations like an apocalypse.

However, critics are taking as reference the situations in which the Cybertruck has been seen having problems in the snow, to question whether the electric truck meets the promised expectations. “I will call ELON“He’ll get you out of there!” can be heard in the video circulated on social networks.

Some say that truck drivers are accustomed to warmer climates where they do not have to deal with icy roads. (Photo structure: Infobay)

Users and experts point out that this condition can occur for several reasons. On the Electrek portal they explain that this may be due to the demographic group that bought the first units of the car.

“First-time truck buyers, mostly truck fans, are likely to Tesla, get those first units and don’t use them for pickup trucks. “They may think they can handle everything right away when in reality there is some skill involved,” he explained.

Similarly, in the comments of the video shared as Reel In. InstagramThere are users who think that it is because of the tires because they are of urban performance.

“Very simple solution…change the tyre!! From what I saw, these came with urban performance tires, if that’s true, no vehicle is going anywhere with those tires, ” Aaron Grill shared on the social network.

At the time of its launch, the company said the new car was built for “any planet”. (Tesla)

There should be no problem for cybertruck Due to its height above the ground and its dual propulsion motor it moves easily through snow.

This is, of course, as long as it has good traction, which is achieved with suitable tires or snow chains.

Currently, Tesla is mainly delivering vehicles California And texas, For this reason, many Californian drivers, who are generally not accustomed to snow, may be trying to drive their Cybertruck in the snowy mountains thinking that they will not have difficulties, however, in some cases there may be additional elements such as chains or tracks. Are. necessary. ,

Therefore this type of video should not be considered a definitive measure of a vehicle’s capability.

ND – Woodworking Art wishes to present its handmade version of the Cybertruck, which also accurately replicates the interior details of the original. (Infobay photocomposition)

Businessman, Elon Musk, You might get a unique gift that’s one of a kind: a Cybertruck made entirely of wood. The project, which took shape in just 100 days, was completed by a renowned craftsman youtube As ND – Woodworking Art,

Furthermore, this unique vehicle is not only an aesthetic replica but also functional.

The craftsman tried to copy all the details of the famous electric car. From its angular shape to the interior finishes, such as the steering wheel and screen similar to the real car, his work won praise from Internet users.

To make it even more realistic, they added a metal base, made the suspension actually work, and placed batteries inside the vehicle’s frame. Showing his commitment to detail, he also made tires out of wood.

The artisan built the car from scratch. (ND – Woodworking Art)

Although it does not have the safety features that road cars typically have, TeslaMade of wood, this model actually works and has space to carry four people.

Manufacturer, referring to the most recent purchase Elon Musk, put an “X” that lights up on the driver’s door. He also said in his video that he would like to give this very special project to the businessman.