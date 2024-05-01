Tesla Cybertruck’s autonomy disappoints in its first tests

Even though it’s been more than four years Elon Musk Announced many qualities of its first electric pick-up, one of them, perhaps the most notable, warned of an excellent range: more than 800 kilometers. But throughout the development, Tesla engineers faced a very hard time in meeting each and every requirement outlined by the American giant.

The Tesla Cybertruck has been on the roads of the United States for the past few weeks. The first customers, the most successful, are the first to test in real conditions And some of the statistics are not particularly positive.

A year after Musk himself announced the arrival of the Cybertruck, the Tesla CEO announced the launch of the Four Winds New generation of batteries, the already famous 4680 cell, Like the truck, the first data was really encouraging. Excellent performance and autonomy data that have been present for some time, although they have not met all expectations. It is known worldwide that Tesla is having problems with its innovative batteries and has gone as far as requesting help from its partners to improve their capacity. Tesla Cybertruck has it and this could be one of the reasons for the low performance.

The first delivery corresponds to the most expensive unit in the entire range, with a base price of $100,000.

First autonomy results disappoint

As we have already said, the first deliveries of the Cybertruck have already been made. The waiting list is huge, estimated to be around two million customers Waiting for a unit, although many of them, the last ones, will still have to wait a long time to receive their precious electric trucks.

Currently, Tesla offers a special launch edition, which is more expensive, and those who want to skip the line will have to pay around the 100,000 euros that the Austinites ask for it, which includes any of the several options available. Not there.

One of them is range extender. For the first time in its history, Tesla has installed a secondary battery that allows to extend the range of use of the pickup. This is an expensive option, $16,000, and only with it can one come close to the original figures announced in 2019, which, remember, was an autonomy of 800 kilometers. We now know that the Cybertruck has a larger battery capacity of 122.4 kWh which allows it to be declared Approved range of 320 miles, 515 kilometers according to EPA cycle (United States) In its Hyperbeast configuration and without the support of a second battery. This is the version that has been tested out of specificationsA famous special YouTube channel.

The test has been very simple. Take the Cybertruck and go on a road trip at 70 mph (113 km/h) until the battery is completely drained. Test conditions also include an external temperature of 8 °C. After several hours of driving, Electric pickup stops completely after traveling 254 miles, 409 kilometers, A figure far below what was approved and what was expected. Yes, it is true that the cold could have been a significant prerequisite for the loss of range, but honestly everyone expected too much from a car that has given a lot to talk about in recent years. Surely we will soon see more tests of this style in different conditions.