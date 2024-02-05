Tesla driver ‘arrested’ for driving with Apple Vision Pro, said- it was just a ‘parody’

UPDATE 10:17 AM EST: Contacted by Gizmodo, Dante Lentini confirmed that the video was a “sketch” he made with friends and that he was not arrested.

He claims that he only wore headphones for 30 to 40 seconds while driving a Tesla.

“(I) was in the right place at the right time,” he said. “So we filmed the police.” In other words, he filmed the unrelated actions of police officers to make people believe that he had been arrested.

Since this article was published, Lentini has deleted several tweets discussing the incident.

A video from a Tesla owner showing off his new car apple vision pro headphones Essentially letting the vehicle drive itself and allegedly getting arrested while using a car’s assisted driving features is going viral on social media and highlighting a potential new danger on the road.

Published the same day on Friday Vision Pro goes on sale In the United States, the 25-second video features 21-year-old Dante Lentini, who posted the video on his account x, Typing and scrolling with $3,500 headphones on. During part of the video, Lentini’s hands are not on the wheel, which is a requirement for all three. Tesla Assisted Driving Features: Autopilot, Advanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving. (Despite the name, none of Tesla’s assisted driving features make its cars fully autonomous.)

The video shows Lentini with police in a stopped car. In a comment on X, Lentini confirmed that the man in the video is the same person and that he has been arrested. As of Monday morning, Lentini’s video had been viewed more than 24 million times on X, the platform owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Gizmodo contacted Lentini and Tesla for comment Monday morning but did not immediately receive a response. Tesla disbanded its public relations department In 2020, so we’re not holding our breath for an answer.

Some users on social networks accused Lentini, who says on LinkedIn that he is a product Manager at software development startup Hyper, to stage the video for clicks and views, although it was not immediately clear whether it did so. In response to comments lamenting the stupidity of driving with headphones, Lentini Answer: “I felt bad, I had a meeting.”

Apple specifically warns users Against using Vision Pro while driving in the user guide. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

“Always be aware of your surroundings and your body posture during use. The company notes, “Apple Vision Pro is designed for use in controlled areas that are safe, on a flat surface.” “Never use Apple Vision Pro while driving a moving vehicle, bicycling, operating heavy machinery, or in any other situation where safety requires attention.”

Tesla’s driver-assistance features, particularly Autopilot, have resulted in federal investigations of the automaker in recent years. In 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a formal investigation The company has been blamed for accidents related to Tesla’s driver assistance features, crashes that have killed more than a dozen people.

And last July the security regulator Asked Tesla for more information In a software update that allows drivers to use Autopilot for longer periods without keeping their hands on the wheel.

John Donaldson, the regulator’s lead lawyer, said, “The relaxation of controls designed to ensure that a driver remains engaged in a dynamic driving task could result in increased driver inattention and the failure of Autopilot to adequately monitor ” said in a letter on time.