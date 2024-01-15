Tesla Model Y: all the news known about the version to be released in 2025

The new version of Tesla Model Y may not have an increase in power and that is why it will use the current battery model. (Reuters)

After months of speculation and rumors, details of the launch of a new version of the Tesla Model Y are finally known, which was one of the company’s biggest sales successes since its debut in 2019.

A new model of this all-electric compact crossover SUV will arrive in 2025And that is why great expectations have been generated due to the changes and the addition of new functions, some of which have just been leaked.

The story of this launch begins with the first signs of “Project Juniper”, a planned refresh for the Model Y that was originally expected for last years.

However, the latest rumors point to a delay in the schedule, postponing the arrival of this new generation to 2025. Something that changes the plans of the company, which were expected to take it first to Asia and Europe and then launch it in North America in the second half of 2024.

The new version of Tesla Model Y may not have an increase in power and that is why it will use the current battery model. (Reuters)

This change in plans may be due to a thorough review of the vehicle’s design and features.Which was the best-selling electric car in the world in 2023, something that may also have led Elon Musk’s company to the decision not to cross the two models.

One of the most awaited modifications is the change in the interior and exterior design of the car. In terms of exterior, an update inspired by the successful Model 3 Highland is expected., with changes to the front and rear to improve aerodynamics and efficiency. With smaller headlights, a more aerodynamic bumper and modifications to the shape of the front area.

As far as the interior is concerned, The driving experience in the Tesla Model Y of the year 2025 will be completely new. There is speculation of the wood finish being eliminated on the dashboard and doors, while the vehicle is expected to include an LED strip running across the entire interior.

The materials used are expected to give the car a more premium look while maintaining the brand’s signature minimalism. There is also talk of a 15-inch multi-touch front screen, as well as the presence of a second 10-inch screen in the second row of seats.

The new version of Tesla Model Y may not have an increase in power and that is why it will use the current battery model. (Reuters)

One of the most striking features of the new Tesla Model Y will be the complete absence of the lever. Turn signal and gear shift functions will be performed using haptic buttons and on-screen controls, providing a more intuitive driving experience. Apart from this, improvements in the damping system and more comfort for the passengers are expected.

Regarding performance and autonomy, this new version is said to maintain the batteries currently used, But with improvements to aerodynamics and other optimizations to increase the vehicle’s autonomy.

Although there have been rumors of possible changes to the batteries, it seems that Tesla will want to keep the existing batteries in order to keep costs down and not impact the selling price of the vehicle. However, Any lack of progress in this regard is expected to be compensated for by increases in vehicle efficiency.

Regarding price, Tesla has not yet announced concrete figures, but it is expected to be priced the same as the current model, following the company’s strategy of offering high quality vehicles at competitive prices, as was the case with the Model 3 Highland. Despite rumors of a possible price increase, leaks suggest the company will not be doing so.