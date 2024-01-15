Tesla’s Cybertruck is impressive and worrying

(CNN) — There was a time when an electric pickup truck from Tesla, designed to take on America’s most popular products, the Ford F-150 and the Chevrolet Silverado, seemed like it might be just the thing to bring Tesla into the mainstream .

Then, in 2019, Elon Musk unveiled the Tesla Cybertruck, a bare metal box on wheels. This is the furthest thing from traditional. This truck has attracted die-hard fans and even harsh critics. But it has good towing and hauling capabilities, although it sacrifices some usability for its cutting-edge design. For some customers, the sacrifice is worth it.

But it may be more of a question of whether Ford and GM really need to worry.

If it’s a competition for attention, then yes. Even when I parked a rented Tesla Cybertruck next to a hot pink McLaren supercar in a California shopping center parking lot, the people at McLaren couldn’t stop talking about the Cybertruck. Wherever he went, the huge, shiny silver truck attracted crowds, attracting both young people who were waiting to see one in real life and others, usually elderly, who had no idea what it was like. What was this thing?

Tesla’s Cybertruck is unlike anything else on the road. And its size – it’s not as long as the Ford F-150 but it looks even bigger – is even more appealing. Of course, once the Cybertruck has been on the market for a while, its appeal will wane.

There’s a lot to like about the Cybertruck, but it also embodies a disturbing level of personal ego in hard, unforgiving steel. It appears that concern for the safety of others on the road, and even the practical needs of its own users, has taken a back seat in the design and engineering direction headed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. As Walter Isaacson’s recent biography of Musk makes clear, it was Musk’s determination to build on this structure, made from the same steel that SpaceX uses for rockets, that resulted in the upright mass of bare metal that I Roamed around the hills of Southern California.

a sports truck

It was the best electric truck I have ever driven. I’ve driven nearly every other electric truck currently available on the market, including trucks from Ford and Rivian, and I don’t expect any to surpass the Cybertruck in its sporty features. Generally, this is not a priority in pick-ups. It has powerful acceleration and steering that feels quick, responsive and agile. With its powerful acceleration, quick steering and custom-designed Goodyear truck tires, it reminded me a bit of driving the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, a high-performance sports car equipped with all-terrain tires and a raised suspension . But of course, the Cybertruck is bigger and more than twice as heavy.

Even the slightest step on the accelerator instantly leaves everyone else behind. With its drive-by-wire steering system, turning its small rectangular steering wheel slightly allowed for tight turns at low speeds, but at higher speeds, it was not difficult to keep the truck in its lane. Four-wheel steering allows you to turn into smaller areas than you might expect.

Tesla did not provide the Cybertruck to CNN for testing. Instead, we rented a car through the peer-to-peer car rental service Turo for just over $1,000 for a day. (Turo doesn’t set the rates, vehicle owners do, and CyberTruck rates have dropped somewhat since then.) My Turo host showed me the CyberTruck’s awkward controls.

The turn signals are controlled by buttons on the steering wheel rather than a lever. (Again, this is similar to a Lamborghini or Ferrari). To drive or reverse the truck, I swiped up and down on the truck icon on the center screen. (If the screen ever goes blank, there’s a row of gear selector buttons on the ceiling, just above the windshield.) And I had to do a little digging on the touchscreen to find the controls for the Cybertruck’s giant windshield wipers. However, once I drove the truck for about an hour, everything seemed logical.

What about the rearview mirror?

There is a windshield-mounted rear-view mirror, but worryingly, it is completely useless most of the time. With the bed lid closed, there’s nothing to see out the rear window.

Many modern SUVs have rearview mirrors that act as a video screen displaying the view from a rear-mounted camera. Tesla could have used a similar system, but didn’t. In the Cybertruck, the rear view is displayed in a small rectangle on the truck’s center screen. It is present all the time when you drive.

This may seem like a minor detail, but it says a lot about how Tesla thinks about controlling the vehicle. The only reason the rearview video display is placed inside the rearview mirror is because that’s where drivers are accustomed to seeing it. Similarly, the only reason to have a turn signal lever is because people are used to it. For better or worse, Tesla doesn’t care what you’re used to.

There are signs that this attitude contributes to high accident rates, but if Tesla were inventing a vehicle from scratch, the strange choices would make perfect sense.

Then there’s the Cybertruck’s odd shape. Other companies have been making pickup trucks for over a century and there are reasons why they aren’t typically wedge-shaped. In this case, the Cybertruck is hindered by an obvious and unnecessary desire to be different.

Not ideal for charging

In the Cybertruck, if you fill the cargo bed and then decide you want something in the front, something near the rear window, you have to start unpacking. There is no way to reach anything on the side of the box. The side wall is very high.

Unlike other full-size trucks, the Cybertruck doesn’t give you anywhere to put your foot other than the rear tire to help you reach the edge of the cargo bed, which can be slippery with mud and dirt. There isn’t much room to stand in the rear bumper either.

The “frunk” or front trunk is also a pretty lame idea compared to the Ford F-150 Lightning. For starters, the Ford One is big, and has plenty of power outlets making it a really functional workplace. The one on the Cybertruck is, perhaps, practical as a seating area. However, there is a good sized storage compartment.

For now, at least, the Cybertruck is also not in the same price range as the Lightning. The Foundation Series truck I drove cost over $100,000. We’ll have to wait until next year for Tesla to say it will start producing trucks that will cost around US$60,000.

However, the most worrying thing is the manufacturing quality. The interior is nice enough, albeit sparse, but that’s the easy part, especially since Tesla leaves out most of the switches. The hard part is making a stainless steel body, especially one with straight edges that don’t hide misalignments.

On most cars and trucks, body panel alignment is a purely cosmetic issue. It doesn’t look good if there are large, uneven gaps between different parts of the body. But most vehicles are not made of thick, tough stainless steel. Our Cybertruck had gaps at the front corners large enough to see daylight, and hard edges protruded from the body.

to the extent

I was concerned that if this truck hit a pedestrian or if someone slipped while climbing over the edge of the bed, the inflexible metal could cause real damage. Of course, it’s not really a knife’s edge, but if you strike the soft flesh with enough force, it feels like it could tear the skin. I emailed Tesla to ask if the automaker had any concerns about this, but did not receive a response. Tesla has not responded to CNN’s questions for years.

This is not a truck that customers are going to buy in large quantities, and not just because Tesla isn’t building them in large quantities yet. It’s fun and interesting, but for people who just want to get the job done, there’s no particular reason to buy it any more than something simple and functional. It doesn’t seem like it’s going to do anything – or at least anything that matters – any better than the Ford F-150 Lightning or the Chevrolet Silverado EV, and it will undoubtedly be worse in some key ways.

However, if you want to draw a crowd, this is your car. At least as long as the novelty lasts.