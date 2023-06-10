Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth as Men in Black Against the Aliens

Not only do the agents of the Men in Black deal with the alien threat, they also have a mole within their own organization.

More than twenty years after Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones men in Black For the first time ever, it’s Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth’s turn to try to keep our planet free of alien scum in this spin-off/reboot.

Men in Black: International

As agent M and agent H respectively, they cross all the hurdles To eliminate all those alien creeps. And if home-garden-and-kitchen citizens already notice something about extraterrestrial squabbling, the heavily armed MIB might just ‘forget’ us.

This time it turns out that the greatest threat doesn’t come from the universe at all, but from the Men in Black’s own ranks. In this film we see for the first time that the MIB is not just an American organization: it also has branches in England and France, for example.

Agent High T (Liam Neeson) and Agent O (Emma Thompson) are in charge.

Channing Tatum

Originally the plan was to make this film a mixtape men in Black And 21 Jump Street For making. This would mean that Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill would be making their entrance into the MIB universe.

Eventually, producers went back on that plan. Men in Black: International So just stick with the old trusty MIB concept.