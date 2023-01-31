Test your knowledge of video games with the GeoGuessr that takes you to the maps of GTA V, Elden Ring, Fortnite and more – Grand Theft Auto V

At the beginning of 2022, many players rediscovered the virtues of GeoGuessr, a title released on 2013 who seeks to test the geographic knowledge of the users. In it, available for free on its official website , players are placed at a random point in the world and have several attempts to try to figure out where they are. And, as expected, a fan of this proposal has carried out his own experience transferred to the video game world.



In Lostgamer, also available for free users have the opportunity to test how much they know the maps of proposals as disparate as Genshin Impact , Elden Ring , Grand Theft Auto V either Fortnite . In addition, in the future other titles such as Final Fantasy XIV , Red Dead Redemption II either The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild . Therefore, if you are a fan of getting lost in the gigantic worlds of experiences of this type, you have at your fingertips a proposal as fun as challenging.

The GeoGuessr of video games can now be played for free

In our case, we have tried to test our knowledge of the extensive map of GTA V, so far the last numbered installment of the grand theft auto saga . Thus, after locating ourselves at a random point on the Los Santos map, it was enough for us to see the giant building above us to guess where we were. Unfortunately, the location is not as accurate as it should be, but as you can see under these images, it left us very close to the point we indicated.



Therefore, if you also want to test your knowledge on some of the most emblematic maps in the video game industry, you can now do so through this curious title. In the future, new games will be integrated that will seek to satisfy the curiosity of the users. At the moment, it already has up to six games availablea fairly high figure that, in addition, will give away to those interested several hours of entertainment trying to locate the part of the map where they are.