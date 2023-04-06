“Tetris, from the game to murder”, the series that comes to HBO Max in April • ENTER.CO

“Tetris: From the game to murder”, premieres on HBO Max on April 11. The documentary series tells the story of the brutal murders of Tetris co-developer Vladimir Pokhilko and his family, which shocked the Silicon Valley community in 1988.

Although the case was ruled a murder-suicide, years later, a new discovery leads investigators to new revelations.

On September 22, 1998, the businessman was found dead along with his wife and son at their home in Palo Alto, California. Now, more than two decades later, homicide investigators from the Palo Alto Police Department, who were first on the scene, review the disturbing crime.

Over the course of this moving three-part documentary series, investigators uncover new theories and evidence, further unraveling the mystery of this crime.

In the late 1980s, the puzzle-based video game Tetris exploded across the United States and eventually took the rest of the world by storm. To this day, the popularity of the iconic game lives on, with people of all ages and backgrounds playing it on their phones or devices.

The series was produced by Crazy Legs Productions for Investigation Discovery. It centers on Vladimir Pokhilko, one of the minds behind the popular global sensation that met a very tragic, complex and deadly end.

“For the first time, TETRIS: FROM GAME TO MURDER takes viewers inside the mystery surrounding this horrifying murder-suicide. When the same detectives who first investigated this terrible crime uncover new evidence decades later, they piece together a crime that could be even more sinister than previously thought, and possibly part of an insidious conspiracy that stretches beyond Acer’s Curtain. ,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming for Discovery.

All three parts of TETRIS: FROM GAME TO MURDER will premiere on Wednesday, April 11, on HBO Max.

Image: HBO Max