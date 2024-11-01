Teulada Moreira is committed to mental health and announces a free emotional well-being service

Teulada Moraira City Council announces the launch of a benefit aimed at improving the quality of life of its residents and visitors: Emotional Wellbeing Services, This free program is designed to help those who need it in various aspects related to mental health and emotional well-being.

the sessions that will take place Timings are from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm.Their main objective is to provide assistance in important areas such as emotional instability, difficulty concentrating, control of nervous behavior, conflictual family relationships, misuse of new technologies, pathological gambling or abuse of addictive substances.

The service requires an appointment, which can be requested through various means: By calling the phone number 608243326 or to 965740158 ext. 1804or by sending an email (email protected), Dates and additional details of the sessions can be found on the attached information poster.

This support service underlines Teulada Moraira City Council’s commitment to the wider well-being of the general population, emphasizing the importance of mental health.