TFT 13.8 Patch Notes: Worlds Changes Begin

the patch arrives TFT 13.8 with prudent changes mostly. With the aim of refining the game for the TFT World Cup, these changes come after the conclusion of the Golden Spatula Cup 3. Changes that seek to solve the problem of some compositions without destroying the pieces that make it up. If you are looking for League of Legends changes continue on this link.

Classes and Origins in TFT Patch 13.8

hacker 30/40/50% ⇒ 10/20/40% Hacker Omnisuction 10/20/30% ⇒ 0/15/30% Rider Omnisuction Hackers will now target the closest enemy, instead of going for the rear. Heart 4/7/10 ⇒ 4/7/11 Ability power per cast infinite team Update: units gain additional defense. Once per combat, when they go to death, they instead gain a shield equal to 50% of their maximum health for 1.5 seconds. 10/40/90 ⇒ 5/35/75 armor and magic resist ox battalion 50/60/95% ⇒ 50/55/85% damage and health per alt version Clandestine The Clandestine attribute will not receive a Tome of Attributes when landing a hit of level 4 or higher. aces Aces now need to deal damage to execute units.

Although these changes may seem very aggressive on hackersthis would be directly attacking characters like gnar either LeBlanc without completely destroying the characters. These will continue to have some relevance in other compositions, and even be the carry. Which is mainly trying to eliminate is the toxicity of the current composition of Leblanc.

Change to units in TFT patch 13.8

Rank 1

blitzcrank 55/60/65% ⇒ 50/52/55% Damage Reduction. gangplank 30 ⇒ 35 base armor and magic resist. 230/345/515 ⇒ 240/360/540 Base damage of his ability. Lucian 45/70/105 ⇒ 40/60/90 Base damage of his ability per projectile. luxury 220/330/500 ⇒ 230/345/520 Base damage of his ability. Nasus 650 ⇒ 700 base life. 40 ⇒ 45 base armor and magic resist. 200 % ⇒ 225% attack damage ratio of his ability. Kayle Kayle’s Purifying Edge no longer prevents her from attacking for a short time.

Rank 2

jinx fifty ⇒ 55 base attack damage. 20/80 ⇒ 0/65 base mana.

Rank 3

gnar 65 ⇒ 60 base attack damage. Kai’Sa 150/225/375 ⇒ 135/205/335 Base damage of his ability. rammus 1.25s ⇒ 1.5s Duration of the stun of your ability. Shen 3.5/4/5s ⇒ 4/4/4 s Duration of his ability. 45/50/55% ⇒ 40/45/50% Damage reduction of his ability.

Rank 4

Bel’Veth 25% ⇒ 30% bonus attack speed per cast of his ability.

Changes to Augments in TFT Patch 13.8

heroic augments

Auto Attack (Lucian) 2 ⇒ 1 ability power per auto attack. Best Defense (Pantheon) fifty ⇒ 40 ability power. Chronic Hallucinations (Pantheon) 70% ⇒ 60% Damage Reduction. Reign of Wrath (Renekton) 4 % ⇒ 5% Attack Speed ​​per 100 missing health. Cyclone (Wukong) 10 ⇒ 18 Extra ability power. Outside of Nascent Spell (Ezreal) Now correctly grants stacks when Parallel triggers. Purifying Ward (Lee Sin) 10% ⇒ 15% Healing based on health lost. Mirror Image (LeBlanc) 75% ⇒ 99% Life of the clone of the ability. Armadurillo (Rammus) 35 ⇒ 40 Rammus Armor Recursive Matrix (Shen) 8% ⇒ 7% Base Damage Reduction. Multiple Shot (Vayne) fifty % ⇒ 44% Damage to nearby enemies. Joy Absorber (Vex) 22% ⇒ 30% of damage as healing to allies. Destructive Resonance (Ekko) 2 hexagons ⇒ 3 hexes Range of the ability. 250% ⇒ 200% Skill Damage Amplification. Refined Solar Flare (Leona) 30 ⇒ 40 Ability power and base mana reduction from the ability. Rising Tide (Urgot) 40% ⇒ 50% bonus attack speed.

increases

Scoped Weapons 10% ⇒ 12% bonus attack speed.

Fixed a bug that caused heroic augments that would appear to snap to the current board, instead of the board from the previous fight.

Indicating, which is gerund: Gnar’s spell now displays the critical damage indicator correctly when dealing critical damage to his primary target.

2×1 Nothing: Gnar’s spell can no longer deal double critical damage to the primary target if it has a critical hit item on it.

Annie’s ability icon now matches her spell.

Temporal Blade (Shen Heroic Augment) damage no longer scales with damage amplification.

Miscalculation: Hyperbolic Time Chamber (Lucian’s Heroic Augment) now properly grants XP based on casts.

Crafting Not Your Thing: Reflex (Nilah’s Heroic Augment) no longer grants handyman items.

Fixed an issue where the Anima Squad Emblem would not grant the intended AP.

Fixed the tooltip for Radiant Quicksilver Sash and Radiant Zephyr.

Fixed a typo in the Voidwalker Crest augment.

Fixed Neeko’s skill description and added magic damage.

Crest of Ace no longer appears in phase 2-1 or 3-2.

Tough As Iron: Lee Sin now gets tank items from Infinity Gear and Lucky Gloves.

Nascent Spellforce (Ezreal’s Heroic Augment) now properly grants stacks when Parallel activates.

Solo Yasuo: Fixed a bug with Yasuo’s Steel Tempest targeting.

Mystery About Magnets: The handyman item, Magnetized Ionic Spark, now correctly deals damage.