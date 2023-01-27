TFT Patch 13.1c: GSC #1 Face Changes

the patch arrives 13.1C of TFT with quite a few changes to the game, especially for a third version of a patch. Not all expected changes have been introduced due to patch delay 13.2 due to problems with updating League of Legends. Since Riot Games ensure that the rest of the changes they had planned for the 13.2will be implemented in future versions such as the 13.3 or live fixes as they get back up to speed.

Due to the proximity of both the qualifier and the actual Golden Spatula Cup, adjustments could not be delayed any longer, forcing the balance team to take these steps. Numerous changes are coming trying to eradicate the current meta so stuck on playing around Sett, Miss Fortune Y samira.

Classes and Origins in TFT Patch 13.1C

ADMIN 40 ⇒ twenty Mana gain when an ally dies

40% ⇒ 33 % Chance to get gold when an ally dies Aegis 20/35/50/75 ⇒ 20/ 40 / 60 / 90 Bonus magic resist. Fighter 20/40/65/90% ⇒ 20/40/65/ 99 % Bonus Max Health. Duelist 5/10/16/24 ⇒ 5/ 9 / fifteen /24 Attack Speed ​​per stack. lasercorp 65/165/200 ⇒ 60 / 150 /200 Drone Damage. Mascot 1.5/2.5/4.5/10% ⇒ 1.5/ 2.75 / 5.5 /10% Max HP regeneration every 2s. spellcaster 25/55/85/125 ⇒ 25/ 60 / 95 / 140 Bonus ability power. Accurate shot. 10/20% ⇒ 8 /20% Attack Damage Bonus.

Change to units in TFT patch 13.1C

Rank 1

Ashe 55 ⇒ 60 Base attack damage. gangplank 200/300/450 ⇒ 210 / 315 / 475 Base damage of his ability. lulu 240/360/540 ⇒ 260 / 390 / 580 Base damage of his ability. Wukong 50/75/100 ⇒ 60 / 70 / 80 Armor and magic resist subtracted.

Rank 2

ezreal 215/320/510 ⇒ 230 / 3. 4. 5 / 535 Base damage of his ability. Fiora 30/40/50 ⇒ 30/40/ 55 Base heal on hit from his ability. Read without 45 ⇒ fifty Base armor and magic resist.

240/240/250 ⇒ 275 / 275 / 280 % Attack damage ratio of his ability. fill 750 ⇒ 800 base life. Yuumi 220/330/510 ⇒ 230 / 3. 4. 5 / 535 Base damage of his ability.

Rank 3

zoe 375/550/925 ⇒ 390 / 585 / 975 Base damage of his ability.

Rank 4

Aurelion Sol 135/200/400 ⇒ 145 / 215 / 435 Base damage per projectile. Bel’Veth 50/50/150% ⇒ 75 / 75 / 200 Ability damage per auto attack. Miss Fortune 45/65/210 ⇒ 40 / 60 / 180 Base damage of the first projectile.

25/35/105 ⇒ twenty / 30 / 100 Base damage of the following projectiles. samira 100/130/666 ⇒ 80 / 100 /666 Class base damage.

500/525/1500 ⇒ 480 / 490 / 1250 damage in relation sejuani 950 ⇒ 1000 base life.

60 ⇒ 70 Base armor and magic resist. Sett 75/150 ⇒ 80 / 180 base mana viego 18/18/1% ⇒ twenty / twenty / 10 % Damage reduction when resetting his ability. Zed 15/20/50 ⇒ twenty / 30 / 100 Armor reduction of his ability.

Rank 5

Aphelios it takes a completely different approach than what Riot Games was hoping for with its design. Due to the small damage difference, players always go for its utility. With these changes perhaps it becomes the carry principal of the compositions of Tiro certero.

Aphelios 75 ⇒ 80 Base attack damage.

150/150/1500% ⇒ 130 / 130 / 800 % Gravitum attack damage ratio.

45/75/2000 ⇒ 45/75/ 500 Gravitum Basic Damage

1.5/2/15 ⇒ 1.25 /2/15s Gravitum stun duration.

225/225/1500% ⇒ 275 / 275 /1500% Infernum Attack Damage

45/75/2000 ⇒ 55 / 85 /2000 Infernum spell base damage.

Slightly increases the radius of Aphelios’ Cone of Infernum (blue).

45/75/2000 ⇒ 55 / 85 /2000 Basic damage of Severum’s ability. nunu 55 ⇒ 60 Armor and Magic Resist.

Aphelios will receive numerous changes with the goal of changing his current role in games.

Changes to Augments in TFT Patch 13.1c

Increases in TFT patch 13.1c

cruel pact 3 ⇒ 2 Tactician health regeneration.

heroic augments

Concentration (Ashe) 20% ⇒ fifteen % Basic Attack Speed. Righteous Punch (Galio) 50 ⇒ 70 Mana reduction. Wrath of the Ox (Talon) 12 ⇒ 10 Attack damage and ability power. Revitalizing (Wukong) 60% ⇒ fifty % Mana Restore Infinite Pizza (Sivir) 15% ⇒ 12 % Health Heal Lost.

7s ⇒ 8 s Activation duration. Purifying Ward (Lee Sin) 12% ⇒ 18 % Healing percentage of health lost. Absorbing Winds (Yasuo) 50% ⇒ 60 % Additional Omnisuction. Energy Void (Cho’Gath) 60% ⇒ 70 % Magic Resist Steal. Relentless Assault Attack (Jax) 9% ⇒ 12 % Attack Speed ​​with every third attack. Frostburn (Vel’koz) 200% ⇒ 300 % Additional Burn Damage. Mercenary Bunny (Miss Fortune) 250 ⇒ 200 Shield life. Crushing Power (Syndra) 70 ⇒ 80 Armor, Magic Resist, Damage, and Bonus Ability Power.

Item Changes in TFT Patch 13.1c

Part of the changes focused on objects is due to the high difference that exists between different objects. There were objects of Ornn that were required picks and others that, especially when you had only 3 items, was a pretty weak choice.

Radiant Runaan’s Hurricane 40% ⇒ twenty % Bonus Attack Speed. shojin spear 30 ⇒ 5 Bonus ability power.

30 ⇒ 40 mana granted. anima face 150 ⇒ 250 Extra life.

4% ⇒ 2.5 % Max HP regeneration per second. death challenge 20% ⇒ 25 % Omnisuction. Dragon claw 5% ⇒ 4 % max health regeneration infinity force Now also grants +25 Mana and +25 Critical Strike Chance. Manazane 150 ⇒ 120 Mana restore. collector 30% ⇒ twenty % Attack damage.

Remember that these are only the changes that directly affect the gameplay and not other aspects like little legends or arenas. If you want to know these, as well as previous changes, continue here. If you like competitive TFT, you can find out the result of the first national tournament in this set.