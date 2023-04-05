TFT Patch 13.7 Notes: Changes ahead of the latest Golden Spatula Cup

arrives the TFT patch 13.7 with numerous changes for its last competitive commitments before beginning the final stretch towards the world cup. many changes to heroic boosts and higher cost champions. If you are looking for the League of Legends patch, continue here.

Classes and Origins in TFT Patch 13.7

handyman 3/9% ⇒ 3/ 10 % Bonus Damage and Damage Reduction per equipped item. hacker Removed the second level of Hacker attribute . Hacker attribute levels 3/4/5 are now as in version 13.6.

Hacker Bug Fix: Rider’s Omnisuction now only heals on attacks and abilities. infinite team 40/55/90% ⇒ fifty / 60 / 95 % Alternate Life of Infinite Gear. lasercorp New from LaserCorp: All units gain a drone at attribute level 4.

30/50/65/90 ⇒ 27 / 35 / 55 / 80 Base damage of the drone.

LaserCorp: Non-champion units no longer get drones. This includes H4ckerr!m, Zac, and the practice targets. Parallel 1 ⇒ 2 Additional duplicates of Ultimate Ezreal. speed shot 55/120/185% ⇒ 70 / 140 / 220 % Bonus Projectile Damage. Renegade 25/40/65% ⇒ 25/40/ 70 Renegade base damage % increased.

20/25/35% ⇒ 20/ 30 / 40 % Additional Renegade bonus for being last standing. spellcaster 25/50/80/120 ⇒ 25/ Four. Five / 70 / 110 Spellcaster’s ability power. accurate shot 6/11/16/24% ⇒ 7 / 12 / 18 / 25 True Shot % bonus attack damage every 4 sec. Joker 150/150/250 ⇒ 150/150/ 350 Heal after activating joker. void walker Voidwalker: The maximum number of star levels added to Zac is 9 . clandestine Gold from clandestines when opening the reward is collected automatically.

Change to units in TFT patch 13.7

Rank 1

gangplank 210/315/475 ⇒ 230 / 3. 4. 5 / 515 Base damage of his ability.

Gangplank no longer removes crowd control when casting Trial by Fire. Lucian 50/75/115 ⇒ Four. Five / 70 / 105 Base damage of his ability. luxury 200/300/450 ⇒ 220 / 330 / 500 Base damage of his ability.

Increases the speed of Lux’s Brilliant Singularity projectile by 25% .

Rank 3

Kai’Sa 650 ⇒ 600 base life.

35 ⇒ 25 Base attack damage.

110/150/240 ⇒ 150 / 225 / 375 Base damage of his ability. gnar 0/80 ⇒ twenty /80 base mana.

45 ⇒ fifty Base armor and magic resist. Morgana 850 ⇒ 900 base life.

200/300/495 ⇒ 215 / 325 / 535 Base damage of his ability. Vex 210/315/510 ⇒ 230 / 3. 4. 5 / 570 Base damage of his ability.

Vex’s third cast of Shadowburst now deals reduced damage to enemies after hitting the first.

210/315/510 ⇒ 150 / 225 / 370 Damage to secondary targets on the third cast of his ability.

Rank 4

Bel’Veth 1000 ⇒ 1050 base life.

75 ⇒ 80 Base attack damage. garen 1000 ⇒ 1050 base life.

100/200 ⇒ 90 / 180 base mana

160/160/350% ⇒ 140 / 140 / 325 % Attack Damage Ratio.

1.75/2/6 ⇒ 2 / 2.25 /6 s Stun duration. Miss Fortune 35/55/150 ⇒ 32 / fifty / 150 Damage of the first projectile.

20/30/100 ⇒ 18 / 27 /100 Damage of the following projectiles. samira Samira’s Class can now be interrupted.

Samira’s class should stop less often. Twisted Fate 60/95/350 ⇒ 55 / 85 / 250 Blue card base damage.

200/300/900 ⇒ 190 / 285 / 800 Red card base damage. Warwick Warwick’s Leap and Slash now triggers his attack effects every other attack, instead of every attack. Neeko 75/110/200 ⇒ 75/110/ 300 Frog damage.

145/220/600 ⇒ 150 / 225 / 700 Big frog damage.

Rank 5

fiddlesticks 85/130/800 ⇒ 90 / 135 /800 Base damage of his ability. ultimate ezreal 60 ⇒ 65 Base attack damage.

0.9 ⇒ 0.95 Base attack speed.

Fixed a bug where Ultimate Ezreal’s ability was wider than intended. Urgot 75/175 ⇒ 80 / 160 base mana Janna You better save an Infinity Gear Emblem and Lucky Gloves for Janna, because now she’s getting better items!

Miss Fortune will be one of the most punished epics in TFT patch 13.7

Changes to Augments in TFT Patch 13.7

Heroic Augments

Righteous Reach (Kayle) 25% ⇒ 33 % Bonus Attack Speed. Hyperbolic Temporal Chamber (Lucian) 1 XP per 2 casts ⇒ 2 XP for every 3 casts . Kingslayer (Sylas) 35% ⇒ 30 % Bonus Damage Increased. Pyromania (Annie) 1.5 ⇒ 2 Stun duration. Full throttle! (jinx) 7 ⇒ 6 s Bonus Attack Speed Purifying Ward (Lee Sin) 30 ⇒ 10 Mana reduction.

18% ⇒ 10 % Health Heal Lost. Like a rock (Malphite) 130% ⇒ 111 % Additional Armor. Your part (Pyke) 1 shop change every 2 casts ⇒ 1 store change guaranteed further 1 change every 3 pitches . Mana Resilience (Sivir) 15% ⇒ twenty % initial attack damage. Wandering Soul Gale (Yasuo) Yasuo’s tornado now travels the entire board in a straight line.

When determining the position to dash to, Yasuo takes the increased range into account. Synchronized Lining (Gnar) 25 ⇒ Four. Five Starting armor and magic resist. Relentless Assault (Jax) 12% ⇒ fifteen % Attack Speed ​​per stack. Grandmaster Training (Jax) 15% ⇒ 12% base attack speed Multishot (Kai’Sa) Every 2 attacks ⇒ every 2 shells .

Now grants 10 AP . Anomalous Amplification (Shen) New: His ability costs 10 less mana, and after casting it, his next 3 attacks deal bonus true damage equal to 250% of his armor. Joy Absorber (Vex) Heal all allies ⇒ Heals the two lowest health units in the composition .

11% ⇒ 22 % heal. Assimilation of the Dark Ones (Aatrox) 50% ⇒ 40 % Ignore damage. Aspect of Death (Aatrox) 12% ⇒ fifteen % Additional Damage. Destructive Resonance (Ekko) 220% ⇒ 250 % Increased Damage of his ability. Mighty Greatsword (Garen) 40 ⇒ 30 Mana reduction from his ability.

80% ⇒ 180 % Attack Damage Scaling. Adequate feeding (Warwick) 2 ⇒ 3 Autoattacks for life.

50 ⇒ 40 initial life. Scarecrows (Fiddlesticks) New: Fiddlesticks ability can critically hit. Not in Vain (Syndra) 30 ⇒ 40 starting mana

40% ⇒ fifty % Attack Speed ​​after a kill. Rising Tide (Urgot) 30% ⇒ 40 % Attack speed.

increases

Blazon of AS Now only appears in phase 4-2.

2 gold ⇒ Grants a Draven . AS crown Ace Crown is replaced by Ace in the Sleeve.

New: Ace in the Hole only appears in phase 4-2. You get an Ace Emblem, a Draven, a Miss Fortune, and a Samira. Original Design III 270/380/490/600 ⇒ 250 / 365 / 480 /600 additional health.

50/60/70/80 ⇒ Four. Five / 55 /70/80 Bonus attack speed. hacker heart 2 gold ⇒ Grants a Pyke . Blazon of Lasercorp It has been reactivated. Lasercorp Soul It has been reactivated. Endgame Specialist 40 ⇒ 44 Gold upon reaching level 9. city ​​of progress 4 ⇒ 2 Initial experience. Voidwalker Crest Grants a Pyke ⇒ Grants 2 gold . Voidwalker Crown Grants Zz’Rot Portal ⇒ Combat Gloves Star Guardian Crown. Grants Chalice of Power ⇒ Tear of the Goddess

After the changes to its augment and the nerf of other compositions, Kai’Sa’s Hyperroll could climb the ranks in the current metagame.

Bug fixes in TFT patch 13.7

Hacker Rider’s bonus omnisuction now only heals on attacks and abilities.

Peaking Power: We’ve updated the description of Syndra’s Heroic Augment, Empowered Reserves, to include non-champion items that fill bench slots. The functionality does not change.

Knock Knock: Syndra’s Force of Will no longer knocks down units with crowd control immunity.

Errata Bugs: Fixed errata on Augments related to Infinite Gear.

Sivir’s Heroic Augment Overtime now grants gold after rounds of combat against players, as well as checking her attack damage at the start of the next round.

ADMIN’s gold drop rate every 5 seconds is now 25% as it should.

Handyman-only versions of items should now be handy-only, separate from normal and radiant versions.

Solar Fire Board now displays the correct amount of burn in its tooltip (behavior unchanged).

Are practice targets going to be a problem?: Fiora’s heroic augment, Grand Duel, now specifies that it works on all units, not just champions (behavior unchanged).

Stun Ball: Nunu’s ability description has been updated to reflect that it briefly stuns units, just like the ability does.

Syndra’s ability’s description has been updated to reflect that she briefly knocks down units, just like the ability does.

Lulu no longer dashes before casting her ability.

Fixed a bug that caused Pantheon to not shield himself if the target was dead.

You upgraded what to 2 stars?!: Fixed a bug that caused anvils and carousel tomes to be combined.

To My Arms, Loot: Fixed a bug that caused players to drop low loot in Phase 1.

Slow: Fixed a bug that caused Quick Shot to delay Lucian’s auto attacks.

Double Up: Fixed a bug where using Minor Rune of Loyalty would require you to wait 7 rounds for it to regenerate instead of 5.

Double Up: Fixed a bug that caused Runes of Loyalty to take an extra turn to regenerate.

Remember that all these changes are merely the ones that affect the gameplay in the TFT patch 13.7. If you want to know about other changes or news, such as the next cosmetics that will arrive, we strongly recommend that you check these changes at this link.