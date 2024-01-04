“Thank you very much”, Amber Heard breaks the silence surrounding Aquaman 2

Amber Heard Would he have completed his transit? We can also think that the American actress, interpreter My in franchise aquaman, finally gets its head out of the water. Recently, also as a sequel to the aquatic blockbuster stomach Amber Heard talks about her account at the box office Instagram, A break in the silence we didn’t expect for a man who was in the headlines during his ultra-media trial in protest against his ex, Johnny DeppIn 2022.

In fact, Amber Heard has spoken out again through the famous social network. She not only returned to the Depp/Heard episode, dissected from every angle on the network, but also recently releasedaquaman 2, ,after all this time, aquaman Spoofed a little (sorry, it was too tempting)”, launched the actress in her Insta publication. ,Thank you to all my fans for their unconditional support and love for Mira’s comeback. Aquaman. thank you very much <3Small downside: Meera appears in very few scenes in this sequel.

Amber Heard left with nothing aquaman 2

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It is the sequel to the 2018 first film. Already, Amber Heard played the lead female character, Mera. But the filming of this second vintage aquaman It was not easy for the actress. And this even if his role in this sequel has been reduced to negligible. In preparation for the famous trial against Depp, Amber Heard faced a lot of criticism. an impressive petition Even “fans” wanted to distance themselves from him final Cut, Since then rumors started spreading in Hollywood. Will Amber Heard (pool) be at the party or not? After months of talks, fake news, and indecision from production… it turns out she’s finally hanging out in the paddling pool jason momoa Who plays the title role. Momoa, in fact, wasn’t kind to his partner either. An unnamed source also claims that, while drunk on set, the actor disguised himself as “Johnny Depp” to make Amber Heard uncomfortable. Good atmosphere. Therefore, it is difficult to know whether Post To be taken by Amber Heard on Instagram in the first or second degree. If the actress is being honest towards the fans of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) franchise or with bitter irony due to the film’s failure at the box office, she doesn’t care about them. Revenge of a white man?