Inflation in Sweden turned out to be lower than expected in May as huge numbers of fans flocked to Stockholm for Beyonce’s world tour. That’s what economists at Danke Bank doubt.

The American singer, who is currently touring with her Renaissance tour, attracted more than 80,000 visitors to Stockholm over two nights, writes Luck. Economists suspect that the fans contributed to the steep rise in hotel and entertainment prices. “We expect a surprising upside if hotel and ticket prices return to normal in June,” said chief economist Michael Grahn.

The 41-year-old singer will be in Amsterdam on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18. He started his tour in Stockholm. She also visits Germany, Canada, Poland, Belgium and USA. The tour is dedicated to their seventh album Renaissance, which was released on July 29, 2022. For the album, the singer received a lot of praise. This record came to number 1 worldwide in many lists of the best albums of the year 2022.

Beyoncé last performed in the Netherlands in June 2018. She then performed a concert with her husband Jay-Z as part of his On the Run Tour.

