This strategy led restaurants to start putting up signs for positive reviews. (Reuters)

Artificial intelligence offers infinite options, many of which only certain people have. For example, one man claims that he ate for free at McDonald’s for almost a year thanks to content prepared by ChatGPT.

Gage, who shared his experience on a podcast called All Things Amazon, is the hero of this story, In which they took advantage of the restaurant’s policies to generate negative comments and receive gift vouchers, Although he assures that “he didn’t hurt anyone.”

The person said McDonald’s includes a section on its tickets that invites customers to participate in a satisfaction survey. Taking advantage of this opportunity, Britt used ChatGPT to write fake negative reviews, detailing that she had had bad experiences with burgers at that location.

In the requests I made to the chatbot, He assured that on some occasions he asked the OpenAI platform to be harsh with criticism And will show opinions that show great dissatisfaction with the food.

The person asked for 12,000 characters of content from the chatbot. (Reuters)

The content contained an average of 12,000 characters, consisting of fictional stories, causing McDonald’s to respond to their comments with compensation coupons to apologize for the bad experience.

According to Gage, he did this for about a year, so during this time he was able to eat at restaurants without spending any money. Furthermore, the impact of his negative reviews was so great that the establishments he frequented began putting up signs encouraging customers to post positive reviews.

However, the man was discovered and had to stop his strategy, of which only his story is known, Because he didn’t provide much evidence about what happened last year and how he managed to maintain the negative commentsConsidering that he frequented the same locations of the fast food chain.

In the comments of the podcast clip, the community criticized his behavior, pointing out that these negative comments could have had an impact on the staff at that establishment.

The community has criticized the British man’s tactics of putting staff jobs at risk. (Reuters)

“Somebody supports their family with that job. You are risking it,” said one user. While another commented that “McDonald’s targets its franchisees and if customer satisfaction falls below a certain threshold, they risk losing the franchise.”

Mark Zuckerberg is a big fan of McDonald’s. Although the CEO of Meta is constantly playing sports and promoting healthy living, he shared the journey of this restaurant chain on his social networks.

Although it may seem contradictory that a person who uploads content talking about playing sports and shows his investment in health projects goes to fast food restaurants, There is a reason behind this decision.

Fast food has an important place in the diet of Meta CEO. (Instagram)

Zuckerberg said his diet is based on eating 4,000 calories a day and occasionally includes McDonald’s products. He does this to “compensate for all the physical activity” he does after his training, including practicing mixed martial arts.

He also revealed the menu he usually orders from restaurants, always thinking about balancing calories and enjoying his favorite meals. The menu is composed of “20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie and maybe some cheeseburgers for later”.he told Threads.

In that post, UFC fighter Mike Davis told him: “You’re in camp! There is no McDonald’s.” However, CEO Meta replied that he was not losing weight and that is why “I need about 4,000 calories a day to compensate for all the activities. And it’s very tasty…”