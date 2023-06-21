Thanks To J. Lo’s New Ponytail, We Want To Head Straight To The Barber

Sometimes you see a haircut that makes you want to make an appointment with the barber right away. Jennifer Lopez’s new ’70s-reminiscent fringe gives us exactly the same feel.

jennifer lopez debuts new hairstyle

J.Lo has long been our inspiration when it comes to long locks. While recently she was often seen with her hair tied back, now is the time for something new. The actress and singer is debuting a brand new hairstyle that’s perfect for the coming summer. It’s a throwback to the 1970s when flowy maxi skirts and crochet dresses abounded. Perfect for all the upcoming festivals!

The hairstyle was created by Lorenzo Martin, Hollywood’s favorite hairdresser, who gave J.Lo the layered haircut with Messi. fringe Concerned. thanks for the layers and sexual intercourse-Feel, the haircut looks quite voluminous -and the curled ends contribute to this as well.

What gives the hairstyle that ultimate summer feel? These are the main attractions of Lopez. Flakes of blonde showing through her natural brown locks give her hairstyle a summery look. The more blonde you make the tufts, the more you feel as if you just got back from an island paradise. Compliments Guaranteed!