Thanks to Machine Gun Kelly’s ridiculous pastiche of punk, we’re rich in experience once again

For eighty minutes on Rock Werchter, Machine Gun Kelly presented the least inspired pop punk you could imagine, and their many gestures couldn’t hide the fact that their songs sound nearly dead.

A pyramid of haphazardly stacked cubes stood on the platform. At about 7:05 p.m. a man with spiky blonde hair and a long, silver coat came over to remind us of Ukraine’s best Eurovision entry. At the top he started singing on a bright pink guitar pieces of paper To Play, a melancholic but overall lifeless pop punk track. ‘If I were a painter, I would be a depressive’ we read on one of the signs held up in the wind. That’s about the average level of that guy’s song.

The man in question was Machine Gun Kelly. He used to make hip-hop, but at some point he suddenly turned to pop punk – coincidentally or not when he tried to diss Eminem and got a rude reply in the form of one. kill shot, Whatever the exact reason, Machine Gun Kelly now hangs in the same circles as Blink182 drummer Travis Barker and has already released two guitar albums: ticket to my downfall And mainstream sales,

The title of the latter album suggests that Machine Gun Kelly doesn’t care for the (many) critics at all. However, when we saw him live on the Werchter stage, he seemed much more vulnerable. His stage presence was always minimal and his spirited band constantly outplayed him. He tried to hide it with several bizarre compulsive texts (including the least convincing ‘Fuck you, I wanna see some chaos out there’ we’ve ever heard, and also the ‘You want to know that I Why did my hair like that? Because I was sexy)!’) and all kinds of antics, including playing the guitar with a glass of red wine and a very long climb up to the pa. It all felt like an over-the-top parody of the entire punk genre, but unfortunately that’s what it was meant to be.

The ex-rapper, current rocker also wasn’t really confident on a musical level. We have to admit that live performances often sound a bit more alive of pop punk carcasses than album versions. But still we don’t get excited about songs like blood valentine And jaw dropping, about the least inspired, pseudo-emotional pop punk you can imagine. When we heard Machine Gun Kelly yelling ‘I’ve had a bad day so you don’t want to fuck with me’ at a certain moment, comparisons with Limp Bizkit weren’t far-fetched, but at least Fred Durst’s The band around is still silly entertaining. There was hardly any fun during Machine Gun Kelly’s eighty-minute (!) show, whether there were flamethrowers on stage or not. The fact that he asked for a seat from the audience after barely three songs and barely got a seat really says a lot.

However, once Machine Gun Kelly managed to surprise us so much that there was no question of boredom. Of floor 13 He unexpectedly returned to his hip-hop roots, including a guest appearance on Trapper who appeared on stage unannounced and disappeared unexpectedly. The song was a pretty ugly collage of rock, hip-hop and auto-tuned rap that left the entire audience speechless for all the wrong reasons.

The mistake was written in large letters on the back of Machine Gun Kelly’s coat. He summed up the show well. But hey, if they’re on for season two Sculpture Looking for another charismatic musician to fill The Weeknd’s spot, they know just who to call.