Thanks to Michel Vlap: Twente crush Heerenveen in Conference League play-off semi-finals

FC Twente left no stone unturned in their semi-final second leg against SC Heerenveen in the Dutch Conference League play-offs on Sunday. Earlier this week, it beat the Frisians 4-0 at home after winning the first leg 1-2.

After 45 minutes the fighting in Grolsch West was already over. Former Anderlecht player Michel Wlap (11.) opened the score for Tucker, before Robin Propper (22.) and Joshua Brenet (45.) put the knife even deeper into the wound at the halftime signal. Virgil Msidjan (68.) recorded half the final score in the second half. Anas Tahiri and Antoine Kolasin both started at the visiting base, but remained in the changing rooms after the first half.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

Twente, number five from the regular section in the Eredivisie, will compete against either Sparta Rotterdam or FC Utrecht in the final for the final European ticket. They will complete their second leg later in the day. Sparta won the first leg 1-2 on Utrecht soil and therefore has the best credentials to join Twente in the final battle. The eventual winner of the final sees itself rewarded with a ticket to the second preliminary round of the Conference League.