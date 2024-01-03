Thanks to my celebrity style icon

When I was 8 years old, my mom bought me a long-sleeved, purple sequined shirt from Target. It was big and shiny and looked like a shiny grape to me, but it was my favorite piece of clothing because it was from Disney’s “Shake It Up” collection, and it was Completely Something CeCe or Rocky would wear. The pure joy the shirt gave me was something I had never experienced before – it was the first time I remembered that what I was wearing was something beyond just clothing.

The Disney stars were my first style icons. Their outfits not only said something about them, they also made them who they were: cool teenage girls who weren’t afraid to dance in front of a crowd and make themselves known. I wanted my outfits to be the same. As a kid who grew up on “Gravity Falls” and “Sonny with a Chance,” I always dreamed of embodying the humor and confidence of my favorite characters; The way I decided to do this was to adopt their diverse clothing tastes. Wearing unique, funky clothes made me feel effortlessly individual. That style fueled (and then complemented) my colorful childhood personality, which made me love tucking my gaping teeth and hooded sweatshirts into shorts (for some reason). That’s why I find pictures of myself as a kid wearing three shirts and roller skating to Rihanna songs in my Kidz Bop CD.

One day when I was 12, I realized that I hadn’t worn my purple shirt for a while. Although I was staunchly against caring what others thought, middle schoolers were ruthless, and it was very easy not to do – or wear – anything that would attract attention. Anything that wasn’t plain or casual was going to be questioned, so I started turning my lunchbox over so the pink plaid part wasn’t visible and facing my puffy-sticker-covered Chromebook at that girl in my French class. Who laughed at it. Leggings and volleyball T-shirts all seemed safe, and they became my wardrobe.

When I was 15, I walked out of the theater after seeing “The Grinch” (2018) and immediately noticed who had composed the soundtrack, which blew my mind. Thus began my love for Tyler, the Creator, whose profile I immediately saved on Spotify. His music was like nothing I had ever heard before. Sometimes it was rap, but sometimes not. It was unconventional, and his lyrics ranged from “After bowling, I went home for some adventure time” to “Don’t kill the roses before they bloom.” Within a few months, I was following everything Tyler related: his clothing brand, his music videos, his episodes of “Loiter Squad.”

My friends made fun of me for listening to Tyler, making it a perfect ego trip for my teenage years. One of the things I loved most about him was how he made looking different look great. As a sophomore in high school, doing anything that would draw attention to me would make me anxious, but watching him allowed me to get rid of those fears. She dyed her hair leopard print and wore bright, colorful outfits ranging from Supreme Style box-logo tees to fur hats and Louis Vuitton scarves. His style played a part in his distinctive personality, a visible indication of his fearless eccentricity and confidence in creative experimentation. It was kind of a unique case and it inspired me to overcome the fear of individuality that middle school had instilled in me.

I wanted to find my own fashion identity once again. I started with baby steps – wearing jeans or a skirt to school, despite my deep worry that someone would ask what I was so prepared for. Once I got over my fear of moving on from athleisure, I was ready to go a little further. The bright orange and pink sneakers from Tyler Brand, Golf Wang, were the obvious next step. He was in a loud voice. Some people hated him. I loved them, and they felt like me. So I wore them every day. For the first time since I was 10, I was unaware and uninterested in how others would perceive me.

By the time I was 17, I was experimenting with different styles that I liked. Still, I usually wore tight, traditionally feminine dresses, even though I was more comfortable wearing baggier clothes for men. The thing was, I Was Feminine, and I thought outwardly feminine clothing was the only way I could express that. That idea of ​​mine was shattered by Harlem heartthrob and hip-hop artist A$AP Rocky, who I had recently started following.

Rocky’s acting mesmerized me. It was masculine: baggy streetwear, tailored suits, expensive chains and sunglasses. Nevertheless, he was often described as “handsome”. He walked a path I didn’t know was possible, maintaining an aura of almost feminine beauty with his good jewelery and attractive appearance, while still maintaining his masculinity. Rocky made it work for me: I could be “handsome” while wearing my favorite masculine silhouette. If he can embrace this stylistic androgyny, why can’t I? Her style made its way into my wardrobe – baggy pants, boxy tees, a bandana tied around my head “babushka boi” style. Wearing these clothes no longer made me feel less feminine or less confident. They made me feel the most teen-girlish (a concept I used to think of as synonymous with confidence and independence) that I had ever felt.

I’m 20 now, and I haven’t saved any new people to my “outfit inspiration” Pinterest board in quite some time. I’ve started to find my own style and become less influenced by others as I try to create as much of a capsule wardrobe as possible. Although my tastes have diminished as I’ve aged, I know I would never have had the level of comfort and confidence I have in my style if it weren’t for the style icons I held very close to my heart throughout my childhood and adolescence. Would have been kept closer. It’s easy to believe the ideas promoted by the media and society: imitation is inherently bad and looking to others for inspiration is less valuable than thinking for yourself. But, often, I can’t think about myself without looking at others. Sometimes, following someone else’s path can take me to a place where I find my own path.

Daily Arts writer Cecilia Dore can be contacted at cecedore@umich.edu,

