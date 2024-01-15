Thanks to this invention, iPhone will correct a big mistake in photography

In the images of the document that they shared, a new layout of the Flash system is seen. Now we will get a phone that will have a complete flash module, composed of the light source itself and a Depth sensor.

Until now, all iPhone cameras have featured the inclusion of a constant flash light system, which if directly hits the human eye, causes a red-eye effect. But what if we play with Flash to optimize it? In many cases lighting is important to achieve optimal results. And this is where they can intervene to fix the fault.

This particular news media has been patently Apple which has echoed the registered document. The patent is titled “Image Capture Systems Utilizing Adjustable Illumination.” When red eye occurs in photographs, it is caused by light projected by the flash system.

Regarding the construction of the camera module, we have the same layout as the iPhone Pro models: an island with three lenses, but with flash light and depth sensor.

But why would this last sensor be necessary? The depth sensor of the flash module will tell the iPhone what distance and position we are from the person we want to photograph.

especially, Will focus on the position of the person’s face and eyes, This way, once the device knows how far away it is from the subject, it will adapt the flash light so that it is able to capture the scene (and the person), but not too much flash later on. Without emitting. As a result the eyes eventually become red.

Overall, the flash system will be able to determine not only depth, but the entire area of ​​the person’s eye that falls within the light field surrounding the image. like this, By identifying the light around the eye, the person’s position and depth, a set of instructions will be created that will be translated into a dynamic flash light.Which will change depending on the environmental conditions when the photo is taken with the phone.