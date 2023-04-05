that was the bad attitude of Shakira’s ex-father-in-law, Joan Piqué – Metro World News Brasil

Last Sunday afternoon, Shakira finally put an end to her life in Barcelona and left her home which, coincidentally, was opposite Gerard Piqué’s parents’ house, her ex-partner. The singer declared that she was moving to Miami “to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea”. However, the sudden change could have a specific reason and that would involve his former father-in-law, Joan Piqué.

Since the controversial separation of Shakira and Piqué, both have sent hints, including the witch that the Colombian woman left on her balcony – a provocation for her ex-mother-in-law, Montserrat Bernabéu, the singer’s neighbor.

The media ended up talking a lot about Shakira’s relationship with Bernabéu, which includes leaked videos where the former mother-in-law appears to attack the singer, scolding her in front of the media. But, unfortunately, her bad relationship with the ex-Barcelona player’s family is not reduced only to her mother-in-law, but also to Joan Piqué, her ex’s father.

Hours after Shakira left Barcelona for Miami, the El Periódico de Catalunya published that the singer’s sudden change was due to the fact that her ex-father-in-law had expelled her from her home.

In the publication, journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Velázquez, ensured that “the Colombian singer received an email signed by Gerard’s father, Joan Piqué, forcing her to leave the house where she lived with her children in Esplugues before April 30 ”.

The podcast hosts Mamarazzis also quoted “sources familiar with the situation”, who would have confirmed that “Shakira received this email on the way back from a trip to New York where he performed with Bizarrap”. The eviction letter was reportedly received the same day she appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s show with Bizarrap.

According to journalists, the house where Shakira lived in Barcelona was “the couple’s only property and was in the name of the company BCN TWO&TWO SLwhose administrator is his former father-in-law”.

