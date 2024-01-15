“That woman lost her motorcycle,” Pepe Mujica criticizes Delsey Rodriguez’s words to the Uruguayan president

Former Uruguayan President José “Pepe” Mujica said this Friday that Venezuela “has an authoritarian government” that “goes the other way” and questioned Delcy Rodríguez for her statements against Luis Lacalle Pou, the current President of Uruguay.

With information from Sputnik News

“That woman’s motorcycle was lost. You can’t talk about America’s presidents like that. “We should not even talk about convenience and diplomatic relations,” Mujica said of statements by Rodríguez, who called the Uruguayan president “lackadaisical” and functional to the interests of the United States.

When Mujica was asked if there was a dictatorship in Venezuela, he replied: “What does the word dictatorship mean? Where does the concept of dictatorship originate from? When the potatoes were burning it was the Roman Empire’s decision to concentrate power and give it to one person alone to rule. No disagreement or anything. Closed order because it cannot be discussed in moments of danger. Someone must be in charge. There the figure of the dictator was invented.”

Mujica reiterated that “Venezuela is an authoritarian government, you can call it dictatorial, you can call it whatever you want.”

Video: Channel 5 News