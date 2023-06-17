“That’s Crazy”: Lady Gaga Criticized For Migraine Drug Ad Campaign | celebrities

celebritiesAfter Khloe Kardashian, Lady Gaga (37) is now the signboard of migraine drug Nartec. The American singer has been suffering from migraines since childhood. The fact that she is endorsing a medicine doesn’t go down well with her own fans. “Is he poor?” And ‘didn’t you hate being used to sell things?’, it sounds emphatic.

Look Lady Gaga promotes migraine medicine in this ad

Lady Gaga’s ad for migraine drug Nartec on Instagram is garnering a lot of reactions from her over 55 million followers. She shared a picture of herself at a concert last year, holding the logo of migraine drug Nartec. Gaga writes with the post, ‘I have been suffering from migraines since childhood. “When I first tried Nartec, I wish I had found it sooner. That is why I am a proud partner of Nartec. We are leaving the country anytime soon. When you see your doctor Talk to, then ask about Nartek.”

(Read more below the Instagram post)



you can’t see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

Restricted Advertisement

The message is directed only to her American followers because drug companies in other countries are not allowed to advertise directly to consumers. Still, not all fans are thrilled with the ad. “Madam, since when do you post ads? This is crazy,” said one follower. “Weren’t you the one who said you hated being used to sell things?” writes another. “Is she poor? Why is she advertising for medicines?” asks a third follower. The fact that this is specifically related to drugs is not appreciated. “Only for Americans? In fact, in other countries, pharmaceutical companies are not allowed to advertise directly to consumers. And they shouldn’t be allowed to do the same in America. I hope a European country follows Instagram,” writes one follower. Another said, “Wow, I would never have thought that celebrities get paid to recommend big pharma.”



i know what it’s like to perform in pain Lady Gaga

perform with pain

Pfizer is already proud of its collaboration with Lady Gaga and is proud to feature it on its international website. The company is also airing a 30-second TV spot featuring Lady Gaga singing at the piano and described in the caption as a “true patient”. “I know what it’s like to perform with pain,” she says. She recommends the use of the Pfizer drug to other migraine sufferers. “If, like me, you are one of the millions of people who suffer from migraines, Nartex can help. It is the only medicine that can treat migraineurs when they occur and prevent migraine attacks. Treatment and prevention, all in one,” Lada Gaga praised the drug on television.

Look Lady Gaga fans don’t recognize the singer in new video

Read this also.

Is Lady Gaga Tired Of Being In The Spotlight? “A lonely existence appeals to me”

Lady Gaga refuses to pay finder’s fee for stolen dogs, asks lawsuit to be dismissed

Lady Gaga looks like Harley Quinn in ‘Joker’ sequel