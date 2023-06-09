That’s how you end a successful season: Cercle coach Miron Muslic drives 1,100 kilometers for son’s birthday immediately after match win (Bruges)

With a win against Westerlo, 11 out of 15 in the Europe play-offs and a deserved sixth place, Cercle Brugge said goodbye to a great season on Saturday evening to the sounds of a Flemish hit, but perhaps one of the younger generation. Talent for the strong generation too. It didn’t cause mixed feelings, at least for coach Miron Muslik (40). “I’m very proud, but also a little sad,” said the emotional trainer before crawling into the car towards the home front in Austria.

Oops, a big oops. They may eventually go on holiday in the circle as well. With mixed feelings, yes. With a smile but also with tears, especially with coach Miron Muslic. The Bosnian Austrian took command at the end of September last year. With his immense passion and grit, he guided Cercle to the Europe play-offs for the first time and finished sixth after 11 out of 15 games. best rest So and good job already for not forgetting so soon as a result with a great season.

Radiant music. , © Belga

Sangeet and his staff have given their all over the past few months and you see it was time for a break and a rest. But Muslick was not himself and went home on Saturday evening, immediately after the match. 1,100 kilometer car journey in the middle of the night. Tired but happy to be in Austria where his son Hamza turned six on Sunday. Cercle’s sixth place was Dad’s first gift, but there will surely be more. The best green-black season in more than ten years will be followed by three weeks of fun, play and breathing healthy Austrian mountain air.

“All emotion broke out in the dressing room and we all realized it was a historic evening” Miron Music – Coach of Cercle Bruges

But after the match and before the start of the long ride, Muslick also had some rats. “We have had an incredible 10 months and I am very proud of the incredible performance of our team,” he said. “On the other hand, I am also sad and my heart breaks when I learn that this was the last night with this wonderful group of young boys. Many of these top guys with strong characters will move on to the next season and that makes my The staff and I are saddened. Emotions ran high in the dressing room and we all felt it was a historic evening.

Farewell to Vanhoutte

This was already noticeable during the match in the substitution. Dino Hotic is out of contract and received his last minute replacement for top scorer Ayase Ueda. The Japanese still has an ongoing contract, but the Bundesliga and Premier League are beckoning and Cercle and Monaco are finally looking to cash in. There was also a change of applause for Charles Vanhoutte. He was back at base after about three months, after talks with music and sports director Carlos Aviña.

“I think I waited too long. In the pecking order of central midfielders, I suddenly dropped from first to fourth. I had a good regular season and I agree that the team did an excellent job, but I Could also teach Circle something in these Europe play-offs.

The fact that this did not happen was certainly related to the non-renewal of the contract. just rebuild. Charles Vanhoutte had a contract until June 2023 with a one-year option. Cercle took up that option and already in December last year, sporting director Carlos Avina started talks with a view to expansion. This was also the case with Thibo Sommers and Robbe Decosterre. The two quickly signed up, but Charles Vanhoutte insisted and declined. At first there was talk that he might move to KV Kortrijk, but it soon turned out that he had other options. AA Gent, but also Westerlo and especially Union. Vanhoutte spoke on Saturday for the first time in months, but did not want to go into too much detail.

It was clear that he had played his last match for Cercle. He had received a picture from a young fan with the words “thank you”.

Vanhoutte received a gift from a young fan. , © RR

“How to proceed now? I am still under contract here as the option was withdrawn”, Vanhoutte sighed. “I don’t spend much time on that myself, it’s other people’s work. I think it’s a credit to me that I’ve got those opportunities now after a good season. I’m not a striking player, but obviously great teams I just hope there is clarity and resolution soon.”