that’s Monster Hunter Now

Capcom and Niantic the studio behind the successful game Pokémon Go— They just announced their next project: an RPG with augmented reality that will take you to hunt all kinds of monsters in full real world. Your unique tools ? your feet is and you mobile phone.

181126 Virtual Reality Explainer Subs

If you are one of those who enjoyed the fever of Pokémon Go, the new Monster Hunter Now will lift you up slight tingle of emotion all over the body. Players will have to defeat monsters and collect materials with which they will make new weapons and armor. Of course, thanks to the geolocation and augmented reality, all this will be transferred to the real world that surrounds us.

Monster Hunter Now promises to combine the best of Pokémon Go mechanics within the interesting universe that the Monster Hunter franchise has created. go killing dragons and monsters while I go for the bread? Please and thank you.

Players will be able to launch into their adventure alone or with up to a total of four friends, and also there will be an option to team up with other hunters who are nearby playing Monster Hunter Now.

The game is It will be out in September for both devices android like iOS, although you can play his beta starting April 25. If you want to sign up for the beta you can do it from now on the website of Monster Hunter Now.