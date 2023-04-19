The 10 Best Fantasy Series on Netflix: An Unmissable Selection

Are you looking for a magical world full of adventures to venture into? Look no further as we have selected the best fantasy series available on Netflix. From epic stories to dark tales, these productions promise to have you glued to the screen. Check out our list and get ready to embark on incredible journeys!

The Witcher

In the first position of fantasy serieswe have The Witcher, a production based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski. The Witcher follows the story of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill).

In a world filled with monsters, magic and politics, Geralt faces moral dilemmas and challenges as he seeks his own destiny. With an engaging plot, captivating characters and impressive special effects, The Witcher is a must-see series for fans of the genre.

Shadow and Bones

Another amazing excellent option among the fantasy series on Netflix is Shadow and Bones, inspired by Leigh Bardugo’s Grisha trilogy. The story takes place in a dystopian world ruled by an oppressive empire, where magic is as common as technology.

Explore the story of Alina Starkov and her unique power in a world torn apart by the frightening Fold of Shadows. A young woman who discovers she has unexpected magical powers joins a band of warriors to save her world from a dark force.

Cursed – Legend of the Lake

In Cursed – The Legend of the Lake, a retelling of the legend of King Arthurdives into the journey of Nimue (Katherine Langford), the young woman with mysterious powers destined to become the Lady of the Lake.

On her journey, Nimue crosses paths with mercenary Arthur and becomes embroiled in a quest to save her people on an epic quest to deliver a magical object to the legendary Merlin, while battling dark forces that threaten her world.

With a unique blend of adventure, drama and romance elements, while discovering more about his own identity and his connection to magic, Cursed – The Legend of the Lake has an intriguing plot and well-developed characters, and promises to win fans over. in fantasy.

In addition, the series explores themes such as the fight for justice, the importance of friendship and the power of determination, making it an even richer and more exciting story.

Ragnarok

Ragnarok is a fantasy series thrilling Norwegian show that combines Norse mythology and a contemporary approach. The plot unfolds in a small town in Norway where the forces of good and evil fight for control of nature.

The protagonist Magne, who is the reincarnation of the god Thor, with supernatural abilities joins an epic struggle against the forces of evil and the Norse gods.

The series features a unique blend of action, comedy and drama, as well as exploring themes such as preserving the environment and fighting the oppressive system.

“Ragnarok” is a fantasy series truly innovative in terms of fantasy.

Fate: The Winx Saga

For fans of the Winx Club animation, Fate: The Winx Saga offers a darker, more adult version of the magical world of Alfea. Accompanying the fairies through their learning and personal battles in this intriguing fantasy series.

The story follows the adventures of five young fairies, the Winx, as they fight dark forces and unravel the riddles of their true identities. The series features a magical and colorful world as well as animation, empowered characters and an engaging plot.

Locke & Key

Based on the comics by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, Locke & Key is a fantasy series that mixes suspense and mystery. We follow the Locke family in search of answers and magical powers in an ancestral mansion.

The story unfolds around the Locke family, who move into their family’s ancestral home after the tragic loss of their father. Soon they discover that the house is full of magical keys, each with a special power, and that they must protect them from dark forces that want to use them to do harm.

With a unique blend of thriller, horror and adventure elements, “Locke & Key” presents an immersive atmosphere. In addition, the series explores themes such as loss, friendship and the strength of family, making it an even more emotional story.

The series is a real gem for fans of fantasy series and is highly recommended for those looking for a good fantasy story.

The Order

The Order is a fantasy series that takes you into the hidden world of magic, secret societies and supernatural dangers.

Jack Morton, a college student who joins the mysterious secret society known as The Orderwhere he learns spells, battles sinister creatures and uncovers hidden secrets.

The thought-provoking plot and characters full of personality make “The Order” an unmissable series for fans of the fantastic genre.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

In this reinterpretation of the famous character, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina brings a darker, more adult approach to the teenage witch stories. One fantasy series that balances magic, suspense and teen drama.

The story follows young Sabrina Spellman, played by Kiernan Shipka, as she balances her life as a half-human, half-witch and her fight against the dark forces that threaten her world.

The plot unfolds in a dark and immersive universe, filled with horror elements, and plenty of dark humor and drama. , an engaging plot and a dark and enveloping atmosphere.

In addition, the series is full of references to classics of the genre, such as the series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, and brings a new perspective to traditional stories of witchcraft.

The series is a real gem for fans of fantasy series and is highly recommended for those looking for an engaging and macabre story, full of mysteries and twists. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is a fantasy series that fans of the genre cannot miss.

Not to mention that this series is more tense and heavy compared to the films of previous decades.

Outlander

Outlander is one of fantasy series most immersive movies available on Netflix. Based on Diana Gabaldon’s novels, the plot accompanies nurse Claire Randall, who, after being transported in time from the 1940s to the 18th century, needs to adapt to life in Scotland in the past and face emotional challenges and unimaginable dangers.

With a captivating mix of romance, adventure and historical elements, Outlander stands out as a fantasy series that captures viewers’ hearts.

The Sandman

The Sandman is an American drama television series available on Netflix, created by Allan Heinberg and based on the comic book series of the same name by Neil Gaiman, published by DC Comics.

The cast includes Tom Sturridge as Dream, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Boyd Holbrook as Corinthian and other talented actors.

The series, consisting of 11 episodes, was developed by Allan Heinberg, who serves as executive producer alongside Neil Gaiman and David Goyer. Filming began on October 15, 2020, after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conclusion

To the fantasy series have the power to transport us to incredible worlds and make us live exciting adventures. With this list of fantasy productions, you have great options to explore on Netflix. So, prepare the popcorn and embark on these magical stories!