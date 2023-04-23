The 10 best free PS5 games you can play right now

You just got a brand new PS5 with a DualSense controller, but what about games? Unless you already have an ace up your sleeve, initially you’ll have to make do with whatever PS4 titles you have on the shelf and the one that comes installed on the console, which isn’t a bad plan at all.

It may also happen that you have opted for the digital PS5… so you will not be able to enjoy your physical PS4 games. So, What free games can we launch our PS5 with?

As we have anticipated, the great Astro’s Playroom comes as standard on all consoles PS5, so it could be said that it is a free game. Not only is it a great action-platform adventure, but it teaches you the new features that the DualSense controller incorporates.

VIDEO Overwatch 2 – June 16 Event

If you have already passed Astro’s Playroom (remember to get the platinum), then your next option is enter ps store. The Sony PlayStation digital store is a huge bazaar where you can download demos, betas and a bunch of free games.

This is what we are going to talk about in this report. On PS5 there are a few free games (also known as F2P), which you can enjoy without spending a penny on your console.

Some have optional micropayments, but as a general rule you can enjoy them without spending money on your PlayStation 5. These are The 10 best (and most varied) free games you can play right now on your PS5.

10 free games you can’t miss on PS5:

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0.

The most successful shooter of all time repeats in the genre battle royale. Do you remember Call of Duty Warzone? It was one of the great surprises of 2020, adapting premium multiplayer games to the free to play format like a glove on both PC and consoles.

Activision returns to the fray with Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, a sequel that brings together the best concepts of the original. More maps, weapons, contracts and the fun of its game modes (recommended to play with friends). She is currently living season 3 of her and although she is not in her best moment of success, she is still a safe bet.

The Warzone community explodes after the arrival of “pay-to-win” content

Fortnite

Who does not know the Battle Royale of Epic Games? Fortnite is already living history of the video game, after four chapters and numerous seasons. A game that has grown beyond battle royale, and now, thanks to Unreal Engine 5 and its map editor, the possibilities of the mode have exploded. Here are some of the best island codes, although there are many more

And, as for the Fortnite battle royale mode, loads of weekly challenges, new collaborations (Attack on Titan now available), more cosmetics and the excitement of their online multiplayer games await you. A must have for your PS5.

Attack on Titan comes to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 on April 11: first look at the collaboration with Shingeki no Kyojin

destiny 2

It seems incredible that one of the great multiplayer FPS of the moment has a free to play version, but that’s the way it is. Destiny 2 has a fascinating sci-fi lore (something common in Bungie), as well as mechanical hero-shooter which are greatly enjoyed if you play with friends.

The free version of Destiny 2 does not include the latest expansions (like The Witch Queen or Eclipse), but it’s a good way to get to know the basic story of the Guardians. If you like narrative shooters and science fiction, Destiny 2 is undoubtedly the best free option for your console.

Analysis of Destiny 2: Eclipse: a great expansion marred by a very weak campaign

Apex Legends

Also sci-fi themed (but dirtier looking) and F2P in nature is Apex Legends, the acclaimed shooter from Respawn Entertainment and EA. It is based on the Titanfall universe, but adapting the gameplay to a first person shooter focused on Battle Royale.

Of course, Apex Legends retains one of the best features of Destiny 2: the hero shooter factor. You can choose between various characters (Legends), who have unique abilities to take advantage of each situation in combat. He has a long way to go.

Apex Legends will stay for 10-15 years: Respawn opens a new studio to support the development of the battle royale

Genshin Impact

One of the biggest multiplayer phenomena today. Genshin Impact is an anime-style adventure role-playing game developed by HoYoverse, and available on both PC and PS5/PS4 and mobile. His reign in the online sector is far from over.

Teyvat is a fantasy world full of secrets, creatures and great powers, so you will never get bored. Choose your character and embark on an idyllic journey through this fantasy universe reminiscent of Zelda Breath of the Wild, and where there is always something to do.

Another hit from the creators of Genshin Impact: Honkai Star Rail exceeds 10 million pre-registrations

Overwatch 2

Blizzard’s first person shooter is back. Overwatch was awarded the 2016 GOTY award, and until a few months ago it continued to attract millions of players in its multiplayer games. However, the time has come to pass the baton to its sequel, Overwatch 2.

The best thing about Overwatch 2 is that It is 100% free (free to play). It has a generous cast of heroes, a variety of powers and weapons, new maps and a very complete battle pass. Also, it is a very recent FPS that still has a lot to offer on PC and consoles.

Overwatch 2 analysis: the world needed free to play heroes, but not a sequel

Surely at some time in your life you played a PES installment, or Pro Evolution Soccer, from Konami. Well, the saga has been reborn as eFootball, a free soccer simulator that we can find on PC, consoles, and mobile phones. Has eFootball improved since its disastrous launch?

It’s not quite as good as FIFA 23, but eFootball 2023 is closer to the original vision we’ve come to expect from Konami. It features numerous licensed clubs, exhibition matches, a fun Dream Team mode (FUT style) and online cross-play variants. It’s free so give it a try.

New patch for eFootball 2023 adding matches with friends and numerous fixes

the sims 4

The quintessential life simulator. The Sims 4 has been on the market for a few years, but in October 2022 EA and Maxis decided to make it F2P. yes now The Sims 4 can be downloaded 100% free on PC and consolesalthough, yes, only the base game, without the expansions or the DLC.

the sims 4 is a game that, paradoxically, will end your social life. There are endless possibilities when it comes to creating a Sim, deciding all their steps and starting (or not) a family, as well as buying houses, managing jobs and living the life you always wanted… on your PS5.

Analysis of The Sims 4 for PS4 and Xbox One

Sky: Children of the Light

From the creators of Journey (a masterpiece), Sky: Children of the Light has become one of the most beautiful games on the F2P scene. Is about an open world fantasy adventurewhere our objective is to recover the lost stars of the kingdom.

In Sky: Children of the Light we control a child, and we can explore each of the 7 kingdoms that make up the region. Don’t forget to set up your base of operations, explore every corner and complete the objectives to get new abilities. Recommended if you are looking for something new.

How to get more hearts in Sky: Children of the Light

Yu-Gi-Oh! master duel

We end with one of best card games that you can play on PS5. This is Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, a F2P based on the work of Kazuki Takahashi and developed by Konami Digital. It’s like living one of the episodes of the anime, but you will decide each move.

If you like card games, don’t think about it too much. Master Duel brings together the main cards of the Yu-Gi-Oh!, inviting us to win games against other players and improve our deck. And yes, it’s completely free, so you lose nothing by trying it out.

The best strategy games of 2022, according to the writing of HobbyConsolas

these 10 games They are completely free, and you can download them from the PS Store without spending a single penny. Of course, many of them are more enjoyable if you play with friends (or at least with other players).

If you have already tired of these F2P titles, in the PS Store you will find many others that are very worthwhile. And remember that there are demos (some exclusive to PS Plus Extra/Premium) available for free for your console.

Have you hit these yet? 10 free PS5 games? Are there any that you have tried before? Best of all, they’re always adding new content, so it’s impossible to get bored with the PlayStation 5 F2P catalog.