The 10 best Netflix series: unforgettable seasons and episodes

The best series you will watch on Netflix. The streaming giant’s catalog is simply extraordinary and huge, but when we go to choose a series to watch, the question always arises: Which series is worth watching on Netflix? Thinking of helping you, we have selected the 10 best Netflix series that you are going to watch right now, with their incredible seasons and unmissable episodes, this list is certainly one to binge watch, as these series have been successful with subscribers and you certainly want to check these out too fascinating stories that we find in the Netflix catalogue. Prepare the snack and take control!

How to Get Away with Murder is a thriller drama series created by Peter Nowalk and produced by Shonda Rhimes. The series follows the lives of renowned attorney and criminal law professor Annalize Keating (Viola Davis) and her ambitious students, who become involved in a mysterious murder that shatters their personal and professional lives. Each season of How to Get Away with Murder focuses on a different court case, as Annalize and her students work together to try to solve the murder that binds them together. The series is known for its surprising twists, complex characters and strong themes, including violence, sex and betrayal. Over the seasons, the series explores the complicated and strained relationships between Annalize and her students, as well as their personal lives and emotional issues. The series was praised for its strong and endearing acting, engaging storyline, and clever script. How to Get Away with Murder was nominated for several awards, including multiple Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globes, and was praised by critics and audiences alike for its intriguing and surprising storytelling.

Suits revolves around a talented lawyer named Harvey Specter (played by Gabriel Macht) and young prodigy Mike Ross (played by Patrick J. Adams), who doesn’t have a law degree but has an amazing photographic memory and a great deal of knowledge about laws. After a fortuitous encounter, Harvey hires Mike as his new associate at his renowned New York law firm. Together, they form an unbeatable team and face complex legal challenges, while trying to keep the secret that Mike has no legal background. Over the seasons, the series explores themes of loyalty, friendship, love and the struggle to maintain integrity in the cutthroat, competitive world of business law. Suits also features a diverse cast of supporting characters, including other lawyers for the firm and powerful figures in New York business.

Breaking Bad is a crime drama series created by Vince Gilligan. The series follows the life of Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a middle-aged chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with lung cancer and decides to use his skills to make crystal meth with his former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to secure the your family’s financial future. Over the course of five seasons, the series follows Walter’s transformation from an everyman to a dangerous criminal as he and Jesse deal with the growing demand for their meth and battle competitors, enemies and the law. Breaking Bad is known for its stunning cinematography, strong acting and complex storyline, which explores themes of morality, family, loyalty and power. The series was praised by critics and audiences alike, winning several awards, including several Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award for Best Drama Series.

Ozark is a crime drama created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams. The series follows the lives of the Byrde family, led by Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), a Chicago financial consultant who, after becoming involved in a money laundering scheme with a Mexican cartel, is forced to move with his wife Wendy. (Laura Linney) and her two teenage children to Missouri’s Ozark Lakes region. There, they struggle to adapt to a new lifestyle while trying to build a new money laundering empire to pay off their debt to the cartel. However, the task is not easy, as they have to face resistance from local residents, interference from the FBI and other problems that arise along the way. The series is known for its tense and dramatic atmosphere, with a cast of complex and well-developed characters. Ozark received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike and was nominated for several awards, including several Primetime Emmy Awards.

Stranger Things is an American science fiction horror television series created by the Duffer brothers. The series takes place in the 1980s in the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana. The plot follows a group of preteen friends led by Mike (Finn Wolfhard) who seek to rescue their missing friend, Will (Noah Schnapp). As they search for him, they discover secret government experiments, supernatural creatures and a mysterious girl with telekinetic powers named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Over the seasons, the series explores the characters’ struggle to face supernatural threats while dealing with their own personal dramas and facing the city’s dark secrets. The series is known for its nostalgic atmosphere, references to ’80s pop culture, and its supernatural elements. Stranger Things was praised by critics and audiences alike, winning several awards, including several Primetime Emmy Awards. The series is considered one of Netflix’s biggest hits and has been praised for its ability to evoke feelings of nostalgia, mystery and dread.

The Last Kingdom is a British historical drama series based on the book series “The Saxon Stories” by Bernard Cornwell. The series takes place in 9th century England, during the time when the Vikings invaded the island. The series follows the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (played by Alexander Dreymon), a Saxon nobleman who is captured by the Vikings as a child and raised as one of their own. Uhtred struggles to regain his homeland and social standing while navigating the rivalries between the Saxons and the Vikings. Over the seasons, the series explores the lives of Uhtred and other important historical characters, including King Alfred of Wessex (David Dawson), who tries to unite the Saxon tribes to defeat the Viking invaders. The series addresses themes such as loyalty, power, religion, war and survival in times of conflict. The Last Kingdom is known for its careful historical reenactment, with authentic sets and impressive costumes, and for its epic battles. The series received critical and audience acclaim, winning multiple awards and being compared to other great historical drama television series such as Game of Thrones.

“Lucifer” is an American series that premiered in 2016 and was created by Tom Kapinos. The series is based on the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg. The story follows Lucifer Morningstar (played by Tom Ellis), the devil who, bored and dissatisfied with his life in Hell, decides to abandon his throne and move to Los Angeles. There, he opens a nightclub called “Lux” and begins to live his life with worldly pleasures such as drinking, sex and music. However, when a close friend is murdered in front of his nightclub, Lucifer becomes obsessed with finding the culprit and begins working alongside Detective Chloe Decker (played by Lauren German) to solve crimes in Los Angeles. During the series, Lucifer deals with his own personal issues, including his complicated relationship with his heavenly family, and begins to discover his own humanity as he tries to understand his emotions and desires. The series is a mix of drama, comedy, fantasy and supernatural elements, and has become very popular for its captivating plot and charismatic characters. The series ran for six seasons and ended in September 2021.

Vis a Vis is a Spanish crime drama series that follows the life of Macarena Ferreiro, a naive young woman who is sentenced to seven years in prison for financial crimes she committed to help her boss, who was her lover. Soon after her arrival at the prison, Macarena is faced with a hostile environment, full of rules and rivalries. She struggles to adjust to prison life and befriends some inmates, like Zulema, a dangerous and cunning woman who teaches her how to survive in prison. Throughout the series, Macarena faces numerous challenges, including conflicts with other inmates, the manipulation of the prison’s security staff, and the complex criminal plots that occur both inside and outside the prison walls. The series also follows the lives of prison staff, including the warden, guards and other staff members, who often have their own hidden agendas and interests. Vis a Vis is an emotional and intense series that explores themes of power, corruption, friendship and redemption, and keeps viewers hooked until the very end. The series ran from 2015 to 2019 and ran for four seasons.

La Casa de Papel is a Spanish action drama series created by Álex Pina. The series follows a group of eight highly skilled thieves, led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), who plan and execute a massive heist at the Spanish Mint. During the heist, the group of thieves hold hostages, including mint officials and the ambassador’s daughter. While the police try to negotiate with the group of robbers, the Professor and his cronies carry out their carefully planned plan, which includes deceiving the police and public opinion, creating an atmosphere of chaos and confusion. Over the seasons, the series explores the complex dynamics of the group of thieves, their relationships and their personal motivations, as well as the police’s quest to capture them. The series is known for its surprising plot twists, clever dialogue, and complex characters. La Casa de Papel is one of the most popular Spanish-language series on Netflix, and it has become a global phenomenon. The series has won numerous awards, including the International Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, and has been praised by critics and audiences alike for its gripping and gripping storytelling.