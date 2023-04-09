The 10 best thriller movies on Netflix

The Netflix catalog is full of movies, series, dramas, documentaries and cartoons. After all, we are talking about one of the biggest streams in the world. With so many options, there are times when you are in doubt about what to watch, right?

If you, like us at Minha Série, is glazed in breathtaking weaves, this list will help you. Grab a pen and paper – or open your notebook – and choose which of the top 10 Netflix thrillers you’re going to watch!

Night Nurse (2022) | NetflixSource: Netflix

Based on a book that tells the true story of the murderer Charlie Cullen, the production focuses on nurse Charles Graeber (Eddie Redmayne). The professional enters a hospital with the intention of helping Amy (Jessica Chastain), a nurse who is on the verge of a Burnout.

What she couldn’t imagine is that Charles would become a real nightmare in the lives of ICU patients. Deaths start to be more normal than before and accusations start to be made.

The film was highly praised by critics, but also left something to be desired in some respects. If you enjoy investigations and productions about serial murders, it’s a good bet.

Cage (2022) | NetflixSource: Netflix

Based on a thought-provoking plot, Jaula tells the story of a couple who find an abandoned child in the middle of the night. They take her to the city shelter, but no one returns asking for custody of the girl – who only babbles a few words in another language.

That’s when both decide to take her home and need to transform home into a nice place for her. Not to mention the need to draw “cages” on the floor with chalksince the little girl feels insecure outside the squares.

The wife’s life is then transformed. The woman wants to know at all costs what happened to the little girl. And we have to tell you: the ending is shocking! It’s worth watching.

Fear Island | NetflixSource: Netflix

With surprising twists, this production is for the strong. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Teddy Daniels, a detective sent to investigate the disappearance of a patient installed in one of the scariest psychiatric hospitals in the world.

During his visit to the place, he begins to witness “experiments” with patients considered illegal. Thus, he fights against reason and emotion to, in the end, discover his own “I”.

Fracture 2019 | NetflixSource: Netflix

Fracture is that movie you can’t stop watching. Ray (Sam Worthington) is traveling with his wife and daughter. However, things are not going well for the couple. And that’s just the beginning!

When stopping on the road, Peri (Lucy Capri) – the daughter – falls from a high ravine. But the worst doesn’t happen, she just breaks her arm. Frightened, her parents take her to the hospital. Once there, the mother takes Peri for an MRI, while she ends up falling asleep from exhaustion.

What he didn’t imagine was waking up and discovering that the hospital had no records of mother and daughter. What happened to both, you’ll only know when you watch the Netflix thriller.

Bird Box (2018) | NetflixSource: Netflix

Success in 2020, this suspense film available on Netflix gave something to talk about. Sandra Bullock delivers an incredible performance as Malorie, a mother of two who must traverse a post-apocalyptic world blindfolded.

The reason? Monsters prowl the place and if they are seen, humans die in cold blood. Drama and suspense are two genres that are not lacking in this production, aimed at those who put aside even a wink when watching a movie.

Run! (2017) | NetflixSource: Netflix

Run! was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture and paved the way for Daniel Kaluuya to be nominated for Best Actor. The plot features Rose (Allison Williams) and Chris (Kaluuya), a couple who are going to the young woman’s parents’ house.

When they get there, the boy begins to wonder about the family’s behavior. He notices that all the employees of the huge mansion are black – like him – and seem to be in a trance state.

The twist is unmissable, making viewers not take their eyes off the TV for a single moment. In fact, it’s almost impossible to let the film go when racial and social criticism jumps in our face with a mastery worthy of Jordan Peele’s direction and script!

The Pit (2019) | NetflixSource: Netflix

Surrounded by controversies, there are those who love and those who hate “O Poço”. Goreng (Ivan Massagué) chooses to go to a vertical prison in order to quit smoking. This is how it is done.

Arriving at the place, he makes friends with Trimagasi (Zorion Eguileor), who explains how the environment works. Each floor houses two people and nothing is done all day, they just have to wait for the meal – which only arrives downstairs after the inmates at the top have eaten.

Goreng and Trimagasi are in cell 48, so they must wait for the 47 numbers above. And there’s more: the food stays for only 2 minutes on the floor. Solidarity thinking is at the center of the film, which deconstructs our most ardent convictions.

Escape (2020) | NetflixSource: Netflix

The plot focuses on Chloe (Kiera Allen), daughter of Diane (Sarah Paulson) – an overprotective mother. Chloe lives in seclusion from the world, being cared for by the matriarch due to the illnesses that affect the young woman.

She suffers from paralysis, which prevents her from walking or performing common actions for girls her age. All this with even more limitations due to Diane’s care, who does not allow her daughter to move without being around.

Meanwhile, secrets are revealed and end up putting the relationship between the two in check. After all, is keeping Chloe isolated from the outside world really necessary? The mysteries are shocking and worth watching for fans of thrillers.

The Crooked Lines of God (2022) | NetflixSource: Netflix

From fantastic revelations and an intriguing story from beginning to end, the production “As Linhas Tortas de Deus” is perfect for those who enjoy busy stories. That’s because, over the course of the feature, viewers’ assumptions can change by the minute.

To better understand it, it is necessary to know who the protagonist Alice (Bárbara Lennie) is, a researcher who is admitted to a psychiatric clinic to solve a murder. By claiming to have mental disorders in order to solve the case, the plot mixes with truths and lies arising from his own mind.

Who is telling the truth? Is Alice really an undercover professional or a patient with illnesses that must be treated? That’s what you’ll find out – or not – after watching.

Passed by Here 2022 | NetflixSource: Netflix

The latest indication of thrillers available on Netflix is ​​about Toby (George MacKay), a graffiti artist who, along with his friend Jay (Percelle Ascott), leave marks on the mansions of celebrities and millionaires. Could this work?

After Jay prioritizes other events in his life and stops helping Toby in his adventures, the boy decides to pursue a “solo career”. So Toby continues the work alone.

He just didn’t expect to find dark secrets in the basement of former judge Hector Blake’s (Hugh Bonneville) house. Now his life is at risk and his friends and family are trying to find him alive.

Did you like the directions? Believe me, each of the feature films mentioned has characteristics that sharpen the feeling of wanting more. To stay on top of other recommendations, keep an eye out here on My Series!