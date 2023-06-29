The 10 Best Thrillers According to Thriller Writer Marion Pauw

idea of ​​his new book Tiger Lily Thriller writer Marion Pow (49) stems from a setback. last year he was invited campaign robinsonRTL’s adventure reality show in which the contestants have to survive on a deserted tropical island. It remained his favorite television program for years. She eagerly said yes and made all the preparations.

Read more in NRC Magazine #20

Her disappointment was immense when she was the first of the 21 contestants to be voted off after four days. Pow: “I was by far the oldest participant and didn’t feel very comfortable in the group. I was quite surprised by this. I’m a fun-loving, social person. Why have I suddenly become an outsider?”

Back home, he finds himself immersed in group dynamics and bullying. “As a writer you are a kind of alchemist. You can always make a book out of little experiences.

In Tiger Lily Five students, roommates, live in an isolated hotel in the Pyrenees for two months in the winter. At the last minute, one of the students invites a former classmate to join them. The presence of that young woman changes the dynamics of the group and creates a toxic environment with huge consequences.

Pow says she was wearing a lot of clothes all about bullying, a book by sociologist and teacher Micke van Stigte. “When there is a lot of tension in a group, you often see that the person who deviates even slightly from the norms becomes the angry person. By bullying, the tension is relieved and the rest of the group members feel better.

Pow writes deep, daring stories that are distinctive for their good style and humor. Of daylight (2009) and bird island (2022) He won the Gouden Stroop award for best Dutch-language thriller novel.

Upon request, Pow names ten of his favorite thrillers. She says she likes to read novels in which more or less ordinary characters are driven to extremes. These are often books by women authors.

10 Lydia Sisson: mr peacock’s paradise

Publisher Mosaic, 384 pp. Published in English in 2018

“I found this wonderful book while browsing in a bookstore. Since my name is Pow, I wanted to know who Mr. Peacock was.

,Mr. Peacock’s Estate It is a historical novel about a family who moves to a small uninhabited volcanic island near New Zealand in the late eighteenth century. For two years the family has been working to make this island a paradise. until a boat carrying six people stops at the island and Mr. Peacock’s son disappears.

“I love books with original settings that take you somewhere you’ve never been before.”

9 Emily Ruskovich: Idaho

Atlas Contact, 400 pp. Published in English in 2017

“In an American bookstore, I was intrigued by the cover of this book. I’m very sensitive to covers. first draft of my book Tiger Lily was perfect middle of the road, with a picture of a languid woman looking into the distance. ‘Hello,’ I said to my publisher, ‘I don’t write average thrillers anyway.’ I said yes to the black cover with the tiger print on the sides: a cover that stood out.

,Idaho blew me away. It is about a woman who enters into a relationship with a neurotic man with two daughters. One daughter was killed by his ex-wife, the other is missing. The woman wondered what happened. A formidable novel with the characteristics of a thriller, or vice versa.

8 Emma Donoghue: room

Atlas Contact, 336 pp. Published in English in 2010. Filmed in 2015: cream with Brie Larson, among others

“A mother is locked in a room with her son. To that little boy that room was the world, he never went out of it.

“The book was nominated for the influential British novel award, the Booker Prize, but could also have been pitched as a thriller. As far as I’m concerned, the line between literature and thriller is very wide. Although there is still something Calvinist in the Dutch concept of literature. Eg: In literature you have to work hard as a reader and make every sentence complex. Whereas I think: write a good story and write a good story. These are the rules for me. I dislike beautiful writing without dramatic questions and plot. Like a regular novel, a thriller should have depth and multi-faceted characters.

7 Lex Notebook: the man of a thousand faces

AW Bruna, 448 pp. First edition: 2023

“This debut is the perfect mix of what men love to read and what women expect from a book. Generalization: Men love unrealistic heroes. Always excited, never intimidated, smarter than anyone, solving international espionage conspiracies. Women love to read about someone they can identify with. Those who are afraid, have weaknesses, maybe fall in love with the wrong men.

,the man of a thousand faces It is about Michelle, who is married to the twin brother of the President of Kazakhstan, a fictional country. If the president is assassinated, Michelle’s husband must become his successor. That is why he and his family cannot return to the Netherlands. An extremely well written book with major, international developments and a nice little story running through it.

6 Terry Hayes: i am a pilgrim

AW Bruna, 736 pp. Published in English in 2014

“A spy thriller with a ruthless terrorist – exactly the kind of book I thought I’d dislike. My brother-in-law, who is a reliable compass, recommended it to me. I started this heavy pill in the waiting room at Schiphol, and finished it before I even got to Australia. So exciting and so adorable. Truly an achievement. I realized this again when I was recently on the jury for the Vrije Nederland Thriller of the Year election. The nominees also included some detective books that I kept getting lost after a hundred pages. If this happens to me as a trained reader…

“When I also saw that only two of the nine books nominated were written by women, I quit the jury. Why? I think there is a smack of gender discrimination.”

5 Esther Verhof: Mask

Prometheus, 368 pp. first edition 2019

“One of the many thrilling stories is this: A woman falls in love with the wrong man and then things go wrong. this is how it starts Mask Too. At first I thought, let’s go again. But I didn’t like the plot of this book at all, it’s so surprising. The sets are always great at Esther Verhof. The scene of an abandoned parking lot feels really abandoned. When it comes to mediocre writers, I know right away why something doesn’t work. Good writers take me along with them. Then I would later find out how they managed it.

“All of Verhof’s books are well put together. He Mask It is different for me because of the action sequences. They quickly become silly, cheesy scenes where your attention wanders. Verhoeff is a professional, she does it in a very visual way.

4 Sarah Pinborough: what you don’t see

The House of Books, 416 pp. Published in English in 2017. as a series behind his eyes on Netflix, 2021

“I love books with a completely new kind of plot. As behind his eyes, A book with an extraordinary twist, about a woman who can step out of her body using self-hypnosis techniques. One fact you might think about: it must be so, why should I be reading this? But Pinborough really nailed it brilliantly.

“The Netflix series of the book was rubbish. Yes, I have written TV scripts too. I warned about the film adaptation of this book. It’s all about the inner experience of the main character. It is very difficult to translate that into images. my new book Tiger Lily Can be filmed well. It has a photogenic setting – a snowy hotel – and you can clearly and recognizably show the group dynamics of the residents.

3 Gillian Flynn: lost woman

Boeckeridge, 448 pp. Published in English in 2012. Filmed in 2014: gone girl including Ben Affleck

“I was born in Tasmania, I didn’t speak Dutch until I was six. I always read English thrillers in English. And I follow the bestseller list closely the new York Times and a nomination for the Booker Prize. I started reading Gillian Flynn because of Herman Koch’s recommendation.

,gone girl It’s like a novel, but extremely mysterious. Amy learns that her husband, Nick, is having another. From a cool girl living up to the ideal of a good girlfriend to a tough one of the boys you could have a beer with, she turns into a girl. gone girl: She vanishes and takes revenge. The discussion was on: is Amy a feminist heroine or a psychotic bitch? I think it’s a combination of both. In any case, I recognized myself in Amy’s sense of revenge.”

2 Alice Sebold: wide sky

Published in English in Cargo, 352 pages 2002. Filmed in 2009: lovely bones Mark Wahlberg with others

“On the beautiful title, lovely bones, I hit hard. This book is thrilling as well as a literary gem. It is about a 14 year old girl who is raped and murdered. The first scene gave me goosebumps. In this the girl meets her killer. He asks: is it safe for you to walk here alone above the forest? This book is about trust: who do you trust, who don’t, and why.

“Once on a plane I saw a woman who read a holiday thriller by Susan Vermeer and started a new book of her own within fifteen seconds. i hope who Tiger Lily read, think What kind of moments have I experienced myself in groups? Was I dropped or was I the leader?

1 S J Watson: before sleep

Amboanthos, 336 pp. Published in English in 2011. Filmed in 2014: before sleep Starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Firth, among others

“With Thriller I routinely miss the craftsmanship. Many writers should be more critical of their work. And why do publishers publish such shoddy work? In times of paper scarcity, this strikes me as a bad thing. They give thrillers a bad reputation.

,before sleep Takes style to the next level. A very original and different book. This is the diary of a woman who loses her memory at the end of each day. When she wakes up she finds out again and again who she is and where she is. She gives herself directions in the diary. Because she doesn’t fully trust the man who claims to be her husband, she hides the diary from him.

“Such an original, well-developed concept inspires me. And I also benefit from a great book that gives this genre a good name.