the 10 key moments of his career

On May 7, 1996, the history of electronic sports changed. As South Korea grew and invested in its efforts to professionalize the industry – and subsequently position itself as a pioneer – Lee Sang-hyeok was born in the capital, Seoul. When he reached adolescence, Sang-hyeok was introduced to League of Legends by his friends. He got into only queue under the pseudonym Faker and since then he began a path that, for many, is unmatched. 10 years after making his debut as a professional player, the acclaimed best player of all time continues in his position as T1 midfielder -formerly SK Telecom T1-.

Throughout a decade, Faker has had time to break practically all possible records within the professional League of Legends scene. The T1 star remains the professional with the most international tournaments behind him and with the most South Korean leagues. Within these 10 years, the medium has had its golden times, but also moments where it has hit rock bottom. All these moments have shaped his figure as it is known today. However, certain points have had greater weight within the story.

The debut in the elite

The adaptation of rookie players to the professional scene is one of the great unknowns that every League of Legends team suffers when it comes to making someone debut. However, in the case of Faker the results were more than successful. The medium came to SK Telecom T1 generating ‘run run’ for how it eclipsed the South Korean server. When the moment of truth arrived, on April 6, 2013, the T1 player left everyone speechless. The Demon King presented himself to the world against CJ Entus and individually assassinating Ambition, then considered the best medium in South Korea. The three-time world champion executed with Nidalee the Kha’Zix of the now former professional player. He did so while Ambition was evolving the Void Reaver’s abilities. Currently, the opportunity to withdraw is visible, something that at the time was not considered so until his arrival.

“The most viewed play in history”

After finishing the first season within the elite in third position, SK Telecom T1 evolved to the point of fighting for the championship title with a very young squad. The final was played against KT Rolster, specifically Bullets, the quintessential enemy of T1. The two South Korean telecommunications giants were going head-to-head in an all-or-nothing matchup heading into the fifth map, where clubs blindfolded their compositions. Faker opted for Zed because of his assassin status, a type of champion who knew how to exploit better than anyone. Then-KT medium Ryu Sang-wook played the same character at the moment of truth. To definitively finish off the title, the Demon King culminated what is still considered one of the best plays in history due to context, results and mechanical execution.. The play will shine before the eyes that still did not know him.

In general terms, the figure of Faker generates a consensus among the experts consulted by ESPM News. However, with this specific moment, communion is even greater. “It has to be the most watched play in history for sure. Everyone knows her, she is ‘THE PLAY’ of LoL. It is something that cannot be repeated now because we do not have that blind pick«, explains the content creator of BRION, Jaume Marcet «mindfreak«. Fernando Cardenetea commentator for the Professional Video Game League (LVP), agrees with the analysis: «It is probably today the most iconic play in the history of competitive with the back door by xPeke»

The first Summoner’s Cup

Proclaiming South Korean champion and finishing off the title with a play that is still present in the collective memory of League of Legends made SK Telecom T1 reach the worlds of 2013 generating great expectations. Both the team and Faker responded by becoming world champions for the first time in the fast lane: with a resounding 3-0 win over Star Horn Royal Club. Along the way, the South Korean team only gave up three maps: one in the group stage and two against Najin Black Sword in the semifinals.. Thanks to this tournament where he popularized his nickname of Demon King. For Cardenete, it is neither more nor less than the definitive letter of introduction of that then young South Korean.

The first great personal defeat

He Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2015, the premiere edition of the competition, was an impressive tournament in Faker’s career. SK Telecom T1 reached the championship as the South Korean champion but without much presence of its star, since Lee Ji-hoon «easyhoon» was the starter during the regional finals. When push came to shove, SKT turned to the Demon King to get MSI off the ground. Arriving at the last map for the champion trophy, the medium opted for LeBlanc, a champion with whom he did not know defeat. However, EDward Gaming took out Morgana through Heo Won-seok”pawN» to answer you. He lost for the first time to the Trickster in what was China’s first international win. The fall was key because, thanks to it, T1 and his star got together to dominate the rest of the season.

the third world

The 2016 World Cup saw its ‘true final’ in the semifinals with ROX Tigers against SK Telecom T1. Or at least, that’s what the vast majority of the planet believed. After besting their main rival, Samsung Galaxy forced SKT into a fifth map which Faker and company pulled off. It was there where the Demon King was proclaimed along with Bae Seong-woong “Bengi” as the only professional player in history to have won three Summoner’s Cups, a record he currently holds. His performance was one of the reasons why Crown could not win the World Cup at its peak level or why Ambition had to wait a year to complete his personal vendetta against the medium.

The last international tournament for Faker

In due time, the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) of 2017 was relatively ‘bland’. G2 Esports surprised by winning a map against SK Telecom T1, but the reigning world champions reaffirmed themselves. One of the images that went down in history was seeing former soccer player Ronaldo Nazário presenting the champion’s medal to Faker. However, over time this tournament has gained importance because it has been the last international title for the club and the Demon King. Six years of drought at the intercontinental level have motivated the outlet to continue with the South Korean organization with the aim of once again lifting a world trophy with the club of their lives.

The best series ever

After that 2017 MSI, the situation for SK Telecom T1 changed. Longzhu Gaming stole the League of Legends Championship Korea (LCK) and SKT arrived at the World Cup in low hours. Both because of the level of the players -with the exception of Faker- and because of the metagame: playing through the bottom lane was the order of the day. During the group stage, the South Korean team pulled off epic comebacks to reach the knockout phase of the World Cup. The entity wanted the third Summoner’s Cup. On the way to the goal they had to suffer. SK Telecom T1 was surprised by Misfits Gaming, which pushed the team to hitherto unknown limits.

But in the semifinals it was the turn of Royal Never Give Up. RNG was playing at home and Jian Zi-Hao «uzi» He finally saw the great opportunity to take revenge on Faker. However, the Demon King played the best series in his history with five Galios in a row. «It is undoubtedly one of the most important moments of Faker’s career. Not only because he already showed remarkable longevity, but he was the greatest personification of a one against five in the history of League of Legends.«, explains Cardenete. The medium controlled every possible aspect of League of Legends in that series. As Manuel Martínez affirms «wondergoat«, Former LVP commentator: «What for others is a lifetime of practice, for Faker it is a patch».

Faker’s cry

Faker has stopped the planet on numerous occasions thanks to his sporting merits. However, the point where it surprised everyone the most was with the 2017 World Cup final. For the first time in history, SK Telecom T1 lost a World Cup final. The Demon King fell and couldn’t help but cry. Far from becoming a reason for ‘shame’, as MindFreak points out, the meaning of the tears in the middle transcended “for losing a series to the best of five in a World Cup for the first time, in addition, he was caught at the key moment after having led only the semifinals”. Ambition culminated his personal revenge after the 3-0 defeat of Samsung Galaxy. From that moment on, the T1 star’s career would never be the same again.

The Demon King trembles

Proof that Faker’s career was never the same again -he changed to another path to last until today- were the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup. After a mediocre 2018, SK Telecom T1 was proclaimed two-time champion of the LCK. The South Korean team was one of the international heavyweights along with G2 Esports in its best version in history. arrived at worlds, G2 was playing at home and the Demon King did what he never did: he missed the most important moment. His failure implied the final 1-3 for the samurai, a series that left the middle trembling. As MindFreak comments, the gesture transcended «to see the best player in history shake for the first time. Someone who seemed invincible, who was always good, who was always up to the task, dropped for a moment to the level of the rest of the mortals.«.

The ‘Tenth’ LCK

2022 was a marked year for Faker because he was proclaimed the first player in history to champion 10 LCKs. In case there was still any margin of doubt, the Demon King extended his lead as the most successful player in history, reaching a figure that only his former coach Kim Jeong-gyun “kkOma” has reached. However, Cardenete really stands out throughout the year of T1 for staying one map away from winning the two international tournaments of the year. Not even Royal Never Give Up could keep up with the three-time world champions.

Although both results were negative, the commentator that even in this situation series like Faker’s in the last final of worlds reflect its importance:He doesn’t play it that well against Zeka’s level, but it’s a testament to how good Faker is and his biggest differentiation from the others: longevity«. As Cardenete points out, it all boils down to a narration by Aaron Chamberlein “Medic” during the last MSI. On the second map and with all the action ahead, the narrator summed up the Demon King’s career in one sentence: “The state of form is temporary, Faker is forever.”

You can follow all the news in our League of Legends section.