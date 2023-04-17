Expectation is the mother of disappointment
be because of hypepositive reviews or a marketing aggressive, some films can be frustrating compared to the expectations produced by it. O Suicide squad in David Ayerfor example, brought a trailer impeccable to an unforgettably bad production.
In this list, remember those movies that made you feel like your time was wasted. check the 10 most disappointing movies of all time! Did we forget any? Share in the comments.
Suicide Squad (2016)
It is impossible to talk about cinematic disappointments without remembering Suicide squad in David Ayer. Common trailer amazing and a cast that brought from Margot Robbie until Will Smith It is Viola Davisthat was the task of A.D that it was impossible to go wrong. After the controversial film Steel man as batmanthis felt like the studio’s moment to shine.
But that’s not what happened. In addition to the questionable performance of Jared Leto like the joker, Suicide squad turned out to be a mess that mixed unnecessary female sexualization, characters who were good for nothing and a meaningless dance done by Cara Delevingne.
Do not worry, dear
Directed by Olivia Wilde, Do not worry, dear it may not have delivered what it promised, but it still got the media talking. The film starring Harry Styles It is Florence Pugh promised a thriller dark, bizarre and current, but ended up delivering a bland protagonist and a half-assed script. The feature easily entered the list of biggest disappointments of 2022.
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Revivals may have been a constant in recent years, but resurrecting franchises was once a hot topic. 2008. It was the case of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The movie brought back Harrison Ford in the role of Indian and the promise of a new generation of explorers led by Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams.
The film still had names like Cate Blanchett, John Hurt and the direction of Steven Spielberg. Unfortunately, none of that was enough to please old fans and the new audience it was trying to reach.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
After The Last Jedifans of Star Wars split up. There were those who couldn’t believe the direction the franchise was taking and those who were looking forward to the conclusion of the work of rian johnson. Because of this polarization, the studio decided to forget most of the events of Star Wars: Episode VIII.
It was then that came Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The film failed to sustain the farewell of Carrie Fisherintroduced unnecessary characters to please some fans and gave a bitter conclusion to the saga of king.
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
X-Men not only disappointed once when adapting the Dark Phoenix Saga with X-Men: The Final Battleas he insisted on the error and did X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Bringing the newest version of the team of mutants, the film promised to erase the mistakes of the past and make a faithful adaptation of one of the main sagas of the Marvel.
The only problem is that the new film didn’t bring anything different other than its cast. The entity Phoenix remained confused in the plot, its relationship with the jean gray was not well explored and there was an unnecessary focus on mysticcharacter played by Jennifer Lawrence. In other words, it was a real mess.
dark tower
Stephen King inspired several cinema classics and failures, however, none of them were as controversial as dark tower. The film is inspired by the writer’s most popular book series and features Idris Elba It is Matthew McConaughey as hero and antagonist. What seemed like the perfect formula for success turned out to be “one of the films ever released in cinemas”.
In an interview for vultureKing explained the reason for this: “It is based on a book series that is very long at 3000 pages. Also, there was a decision to make a children’s adaptation of a book that is extremely violent and deals with violence in a very graphic way.”.
Matrix Reloaded
the year was 1999 It is matrix impacted the culture pop forever. Bringing together action, adventure, science fiction and the impeccable direction of lilly It is Lana Wachowskithe first film created anticipation for a sequel that was equally intense and “exploding heads”.
But that was not the case. Even the staunchest defenders of Matrix Reloaded agree that the feature is a confusing work, which does not fit perfectly with the previous one.
Lightyear
Bringing one of the main heroes of the history of disney, Lightyear promised to expand the story of the character of Toy Storybringing diversity, cute characters and lots of action and adventure.
However, at the end of the day, the film was received with far less excitement than expected. One of the main reasons given for this was that Lightyear promises something grand and delivered a “Generic Sci-Fi”.
blonde
Even after sixty years since his death, marilyn monroe remains one of culture’s most charismatic and fascinating celebrities. pop. Trying to go beyond the myth, the director Andrew Dominik he brought Ana de Armas in a pseudo-biography of the actress. There was great expectation about the production, starting with the look and going to its protagonist, Ana de Armas, who was on the rise.
Ironically, the film turned out to be an insult to Monroe’s legacy. In addition to showing the abuse suffered by the actress in an irresponsible way, the production was pointed out only as “boring” It is “dull”.
The Fantastic Four (2015)
Returning to hero movies given a second chance, we had The fantastic Four in 2015. Even with a good part of the public doubting the success of the production, there was a great expectation for the film and the reason for that was the presence of Michael B Jordan, kate mara, Miles Teller, Jamie Bell It is Toby Kebbell.
Not satisfied with a cast that exuded charisma and success, we still had Josh Trank in the direction known for Boundless Power. Sadly, the film was a flop and one of the biggest disappointments of 2015. Marvel it had no chemistry, in addition to the script being pointed out as cliché and tasteless.