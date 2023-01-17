Fully into 2023, gaming fans are already looking forward to big pitches like Hogwarts Legacy, Starfield, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Redfall, Forza Motorsport and many others that will arrive very soon on our consoles. Although the month of January is still quite quiet in terms of releases, but that does not mean that many players continue to enjoy our favorite hobby. For this reason, from the writing of SomosXbox we bring you to the most curious a top 10 most played Xbox games this week.

while they arrive new games to Xbox Game Pass and long-awaited installments are released, we have to wait playing titles that are maintained over time and offer us content on a regular basis such as Fortnite, FIFA 23 or Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, which are among the 10 most played games from Xbox this week (via true achievements).

The 10 most played Xbox games this week

Surprisingly, Grand Theft Auto V has fallen out of the top three positions, although it is incredible that it continues week after week among the most played games after so many years. Regarding the first three positions, as you can see in the table above, the first place is for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, followed by Fortnite and Minecraft. In the rest of the top we see FIFA 23, Rocket League or Rainbow Six Siege and Forza Horizon 5 that have returned to be among the 10 most played games on Xbox.